Javon Wims Fight: Bears WR Ejected After Sucker Punching CJ Gardner-Johnson TWICE

'Javon Wims fight' was the biggest talking point from Sunday's NFL meeting between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. Fans and experts were left scratching their heads after Bears wide receiver Javon Wims chased down Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson only to punch him, not once but twice. CJ Gardner-Johnson was barely ruffled from the incident which saw the referee immediately ejecting Wims.

Javon Wims fight captured on camera: Watch

The now-viral 'Javon Wims punch' incident occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's game with the Bears holding a slender lead. On the first play of a Bears offensive drive, Wims suddenly got off his route to chase down CJ Gardner-Johnson. Wims first attempted to rip off the Saints safety's chain before proceeding to sucker punch him twice in the helmet.

Javon Wims punches helmet.



Punching people in helmets is stupidpic.twitter.com/7zFS2HL0bD — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2020

As a barely-flinched Johnson tried to grasp what had just happened, other players quickly got involved in the scuffle. Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins came to his teammate's rescue, tackling Wims before players from both sides joined the melee. Wims was soon ejected by the referee. The 26-year-old now likely faces a suspension from the NFL.

It remains unclear, as of now, why Wims punched the Saints player. According to reports, Wims might have been agitated when Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, which might explain his provoked reaction. Gardner-Johnson even took a shot at the Bears player after the game, posting "That man punch like a female,” to his Instagram story.

Chauncey Garder-Johnson says Javon Wims punches “like a female” after the Bears’ wideout sucker punched him during the game pic.twitter.com/Cl8lpPY0fJ — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 2, 2020

Bears vs Saints highlights

Rubbing salt to the wound, the Saints scored from the very next play after Nick Foles threw an interception to Marshon Lattimore, which led to a field goal for New Orleans. The score meant the Saints took a lead over the Bears, which was also the first time since Q1 that the Saints took a lead. The Bears vs Saints game was pushed to overtime after the home side rallied in the final quarter to level the game at 23-23. However, it ended up in as heartbreak for Chicago fans as the Saints scored a late field goal in OT to snatch the game, 26-23.

After a fine start to the season, the Bears have now lost three of the last five games as they trail behind the Green Bay Packers (5-2) in NFC North. The Bears will be at Tennessee Titans next week. Meanwhile, the Saints (5-2) take the top spot in NFC South after Sunday's win. New Orleans Saints will be at NFC South rivals Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.

