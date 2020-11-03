Javon Wims Fight: Bears WR Says CJ Gardner-Johnson 'spit' On Him During Sunday's Game

Chicago Bears wide receiver Javon Wims has been suspended for two games by the NFL after he punched New Orleans Saints safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson during Sunday's game. Wims has been handed the suspension for violations of NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules. According to the NFL Network, Wims has already filed an appeal, with the disciplinary hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

During Sunday's 23-26 loss to the Saints, Javon Wims embroiled himself in a controversy after he chased down C.J. Gardner-Johnson after an offensive play in the third quarter. Wims then attempted to rip off Johnson's chain from the back before proceeding to sucker punch him twice in the helmet. The scuffle was halted when other players got involved; Saints cornerback Janoris Jenkins was the first to arrive at the scene to defend his teammate. The referee subsequently ejected from the game.

Javon Wims suspended: Did CJ Gardner-Johnson spit on Wims?

NFL fans and experts were little surprised what provoked the volatile reaction from Javon Wims. Reports suggested Wims was agitated after Gardner-Johnson stuck his finger in the face of Anthony Miller, which led to the scuffle. After the game, Wims reportedly revealed that CJ Gardner-Johnson spit on him and ripped out his mouthpiece, which provoked Wims to fire back at the Saints safety.

However, Johnson has denied claims of any spitting incident that took place on the field during Sunday's game. "It ain't got nothing to do with me. If he's acting out, that's on him," Gardner-Johnson told reporters. "It wasn't no incident. We won the game. I mean, everybody, it's a lot of he said, he said. Ain't nothing happened. Nobody got spit on."

The Saints star did take a verbal shot at Wims after the game. The 22-year-old posted "That man punch like a female,” to his Instagram story:

Chauncey Garder-Johnson says Javon Wims punches “like a female” after the Bears’ wideout sucker punched him during the game pic.twitter.com/Cl8lpPY0fJ — Alexandra Francisco (@ByAlFrancisco) November 2, 2020

During Monday's video press conference, Matt Nagy insisted what Javon did on Sunday was completely unacceptable. Nagy further revealed that the player is apologetic for his actions, something which he has agreed to work on and learn from his mistake. "I did talk to Javon today. Out of respect, I'm going to keep that between us and internally, but we did talk to him, and regardless of what went on, he was apologetic and knows that no matter what, you can't do what he did."

Javon Wims, 26, was drafted by the Bears as a Round 7 pick in 2018. The player earned a starting role in the team during the 2019 season and has played all of Bears' eight games this season. He recorded five receptions for 35 yards and 1 touchdown.

(Image Credits: AP)