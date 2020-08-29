Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Extremely "disappointed" After Losing Bid To Buy NY Mets

Late Friday night (Saturday IST), the group led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez announced that they have withdrawn from the bidding war to buy the New York Mets. Action Network's Darren Rovell announced the news about the group, which also included Mike Repole on Twitter. While nothing has been confirmed, billionaire Steve Cohen is rumoured to be leading the race to become the team's next owner.

BREAKING: @AROD + @jlo, whose team included Mike Repole, have pulled themselves out of the running of the NY Mets. pic.twitter.com/yCoEEfIq0e — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 29, 2020

Mets sale: Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez express disappointment after losing NY Mets bid

As per ESPN, the team apparently bid $1.7 billion. The engaged celebrity couple advanced to the second round of the Mets bid in July. The former Yankees icon and singer-actress were reportedly ready to invest $300 million of their own money for the team. Lopez took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Alex and I are so disappointed!! We worked so hard the past 6 months with the dream of becoming the first minority couple and the first woman owner to buy her father’s favorite Major League Baseball team with her own hard earned money. We still haven’t given up!! #NY4ever pic.twitter.com/sBBkliUjoL — jlo (@JLo) August 29, 2020

“Alex and I are so disappointed!!,” Lopez wrote. She added that their team had been working for six months to buy the team. Lopez would be the first women owner, while the couple would be the first minority pair to own a MLB team. She even revealed that the Mets were her father's favourite team, which she planned to buy from her own money. "We still haven't given up!!" added the 51-year-old.

Steve Cohen has entered exclusive negotiations to buy the NY Mets and is expected to reach a deal to purchase the team within days, according to people familiar with the process. Other bidders, including the group led by Alex Rodriguez, are no longer in pursuit of the club. — David Faber (@davidfaber) August 29, 2020

Alex Rodriguez is yet to comment on the situation. However, their group had released a statement about trying to buy the team after Cohen's first attempt to buy the team with a $2.6 billion bid in February had failed. Recent reports added that Cohen is willing to pay $2.4 million for the team. Additionally, the Post stated Cohen's current bid is approximately $100 million more than the J-Rod group.

“The consortium led by Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez has informed the Mets that they are no longer pursuing the acquisition of the team,” the J-Rod group stated. The added that the consortium consisting of Vincent Viola, Mike Repole, and Marc Lore had submitted a "fully funded offer at a record price for the team which was supported by binding debt commitments from JP Morgan and equity commitment letters from creditworthy partners.” The group was disappointed to not be a part of the "revitalization of New York City". However, they wished the Wilpon family and the Mets franchise the best of luck for their future endeavour.

Apart from Rodriguez and Lopez, another team led by the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owners Josh Harris and David Blitzer also lost to Cohen. As per reports, Cohen is worth $14.6 billion. While on the Corp podcast, Lopez had spoken about their decision to buy the MLB team. "It is important for diversity and it is important for women to have positions of power that they’ve earned and deserve and can contribute in a way that is just as good as any man on the planet," Lopez had explained.

(Image credits: AP)