Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's Beach Family Picture Is Simply Perfect, Take A Look

Irrespective of having hectic work schedules, music sensation Jennifer Lopez and her fiance Alex Rodriguez never fail to miss a moment with their kids. Alex Rodriguez recently took his Instagram to share a stunning family picture with Jennifer and their kids, enjoying family time on the beach. This picture of JLo and her loved ones is a visual delight in itself. Have a look-

Alex Rodriguez shares a lovely family picture on his Instagram

Alex is a baseball champ and a caring father, who enjoys every moment spent with his superstar fiance and their kids, especially on weekends. On Saturday, July 26, 2020, Alex on his Instagram shared a picture with Jennifer Lopez and their kids Ella, Emme, and Max. The family seems to be having a fun-time at the beachside dressed in fashionable beachwear.

Alex Rodriguez captioned this post as "Perfect Saturday" and the picture truly lives up to the caption. Jennifer Lopez and her family look elated in this photo as all of them can be seen happily posing for the capture. One can also notice Jennifer Lopez's amazing style in this picture donning sky blue oversized shades with a knotted white sweater paired with galactic printed tights. Not to miss her face mask which she must have pulled down for the picture.

Alex Rodriguez, on the other hand, looks dapper in a black hoodie and matching pair of shorts. He is also wearing a voguish pair of black sunglasses. Coming to Jennifer Lopez's kids, both the girls Emma and Ella opted for white bikini's whereas son Max can be seen wearing casual attire. Max is also wearing a black mask similar to his mother Jennifer Lopez. With a picturesque background of the sea behind, this picture shared by Alex Rodriguez is simply perfect in the true sense of the word.

It won't be incorrect to say that the visit at the beach could also be part of Jennifer Lopez's pre-birthday celebrations. As the Selena actor ringed in her 51st birthday on July 24th,2020. The Dance On The Floor singer was showered with birthday wishes from a plethora of Hollywood celebs, friends, family, and her fans. In fact, Alex Rodriguez shared a heartfelt video post for Let's get loud singer as well which shouldn't be missed. Take a look-

