Jerry Jones Net Worth: Where Did The Dallas Cowboys Owner Make His Money?

Jerry Jones is a well-recognised personality who is widely popular as the franchise owner of 'America’s Team' the Dallas Cowboys. Jones gets attention virtually everywhere that he travels. Jerry Jones comes from a wealthy family but he sure knows how to earn his own money. Let us briefly explore where Jerry Jones made his money.

Jerry Jones' net worth – where did Jerry Jones make his money?

Jerry Jones has a net worth that currently stands at an estimated $8.4 billion, according to Forbes. This amount keeps fluctuating and could be attributed to his income and investment portfolio. Also, the value of an NFL franchise is bound to change depending on the popularity and performance of the team.

Jerry Jones – Other investments and income sources

Before being recognised as the owner of Dallas Cowboys or his association with the NFL, Jerry Jones had already made a big name for himself as an oil wildcatter during the 1970s. Jones gained popularity at the time and made his first million through oil investments. Jerry Jones is also the controlling shareholder in Comstock Resources, a Texas-based energy company. Jerry Jones also makes other bold investments which include drilling opportunities as well as retail and real estate projects. However, his most valuable holding right now remains the Dallas Cowboys. He reportedly bought it for $150 million in 1989 and it is valued at $5.5 billion presently.

Jerry Jones' reaction to his team's loss at Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving, the Buffalo Bills went up against the Cowboys in what turned out to be a far more lopsided match than the final score indicated. The match was thoroughly dominated by the Bills and was clearly unwatchable for Jerry Jones who walked out before the final seconds of the match. Check out Jerry Jones' reaction in this video:

My man Jerry Jones has seen enough 😂😂

pic.twitter.com/w2ync8TOoM — Antwan V. Staley (@antwanstaley) November 29, 2019

