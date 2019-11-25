Tom Brady Net Worth, NFL Salary, And What Next For Patriots' Quarterback

Tom Brady is a widely popular name in the National Football League (NFL) who has been associated with the league for well over two decades and spent a major part of his career being on the top as one of the top quarterbacks in the game. The New England Patriots quarterback is recognised as one of the greatest players in the history of NFL win 6 Super Bowls and 4 Super Bowl MVP awards to his name. Tom Brady, who is married to supermodel Gisele Bündchen, also has a huge following outside of the sport. Tom Brady and Gisele are known as the ultimate power couple with fans eager to learn as much as they can about the duo and their family. Let's have a look at Tom Brady's net worth, salary and NFL future.

Also Read | Tom Brady Jersey Stolen _ Again

Also Read | Anthony Joshua Net Worth, Salary And Upcoming Fight Against Andy Ruiz

Tom Brady net worth

According to The Street, Tom Brady currently has a net worth that stands at an estimated $180 million. Tom Brady and wife Gisele reportedly have a combined worth of around $540 million. During his time in the NFL, the quarterback is said to have made roughly around $212.2 million in career earnings, and with one year still left on his contract, that amount is will cross $227 million after this year’s season.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Net Worth, Salary, Reported UFC Debut Date And Fight

Tom Brady salary

Tom Brady may have a long list of accomplishments and accolades but he is not the highest-paid player in the league. According to CNBC, the quarterback bags a salary which is roughly around $15 million on an annual basis. This ranks him as the 18th highest-paid quarterback in the league with Russell Wilson leading the number one position with his recent $140 million four-year extension deal.

Tom Brady - What's next for the NFL star?

Tom Brady had signed a contract extension in August but he will become a free agent post the 2019-20 season. The two years in the extension are said to be void years and bring in a lot of speculation around the quarterback's future with the Patriots. However, in a recent interview, Brady was asked about his future with the Patriots. He responded that he has a plan to play longer and that he will figure out the rest when the time comes.

Also Read | LeBron James, Tom Brady Exchange Hilarious Retirement Tweets With Each Other