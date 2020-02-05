Union Budget
Jimmy Garoppolo Gets Support From The Rock After 49ers' Super Bowl LIV Defeat

other sports

The Rock took to Instagram after the game to lend his support for 49ers duo Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle after their heartbreaking Super Bowl loss.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Jimmy Garoppolo

San Francisco 49ers' dream run ended at the Super Bowl LIV after their 20-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite leading 20-10 by the end of the third quarter, 49ers' faltered in the final quarter going for 0-21 which led to their eventual loss. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, who introduced both the sides before the big game, took to Instagram after the game to lend his support for 49ers duo Jimmy Garoppolo and George Kittle.

The Rock praises Kittle after Super Bowl loss 

George Kittle, who is widely known to be a huge fan of The Rock, channelled his inner wrestler to do The Rock's iconic move after a 34-31 win over Los Angeles Rams back in December. Kittle was even appreciated by The Rock himself after the game.

After Super Bowl LIV, The Rock lauded Kittle's effort in the game. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

The Rock lends support to Jimmy Garoppolo after Super Bowl loss

Meanwhile, Jimmy Garoppolo has been widely criticised by fans after overthrowing a pass late in the fourth quarter. Garoppolo admitted after the game that it was routine play for wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. However, the quarterback fumbled under pressure. It could have been a game-changer for the 49ers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Despite the barrage of criticism, The Rock voiced his support for the 28-year-old. The Rock's Instagram post shows the duo sharing a drink. The Rock captioned it, "you’ll no doubt come back stronger, better, smarter and hungrier next season."

Jimmy Garoppolo addresses media after loss

Published:
COMMENT
