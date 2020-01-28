Tom Brady Lends Support To Ex-mentee Jimmy Garoppolo Ahead Of Super Bowl 2020

The city of Miami will be the centre of attention this weekend. It has been a long and arduous journey for both, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, but the Lombardi Trophy now beckons Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan as they look to end their season on a high. In the midst of all the Super Bowl 2020 furore, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has received some backing from a man with six Super Bowl rings, Patriots star Tom Brady.

Tom Brady backs former understudy Jimmy Garoppolo to go all the way at Super Bowl 54

For years, Jimmy Garoppolo was labelled as the successor to Tom Brady’s crown. The heir apparent to Tom Brady was persuaded to join the San Francisco 49ers back in 2017. Having earned two Super Bowl rings despite never having attempted a pass in the playoffs during his time with the Patriots, Jimmy Garoppolo is now on a quest for his first ‘real’ Super Bowl ring at Super Bowl 2020 in Miami.

The man who was responsible for Garoppolo’s lack of playing time, Tom Brady texted the 49ers quarterback ahead of Super Bowl 2020."He shot me a text, just 'Good luck' and everything like that," Garoppolo told NFL’s Michael Irvin. " 'Just go handle business.' It wasn't too complicated or anything, just 'Go win.' "

Super Bowl 2020: Offensive Chiefs come up against defensive 49ers

With an almost watertight defence, Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers will look to come out on top against a Chiefs side that has built a reputation for itself for its offensive prowess this season. Led by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs breezed past opponents towards the end of the regular season. Mahomes also led the charge during the Divisional game against the Houston Texans and the AFC Championship game against the Tennessee Titans. Against Nick Bosa, Dee Ford and co, Patrick Mahomes will be up against a 49ers side that has kept the likes of Derrick Henry in check during the postseason.

