Jimmy Johnson, Bubba Wallace Drop Helmet Designer For Opposing Confederate Flag Ban

NASCAR stars Jimmy Johnson and Bubba Wallace, along with Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch, have cut ties with a racing helmet designer after the brand's account slammed NASCAR's decision to forbid the presence of Confederate flags at racing events. The NASCAR Confederate flag ban was announced on Wednesday with many terming the flag a symbol of racism and slavery. The decision received criticism from many quarters including their racers with Ray Ciccarelli taking the decision to quit the sport.

Jimmy Johnson, Bubba Wallace drop helmet designer over company's opposition to NASCAR Confederate flag ban

In a historic turn of events, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag from its races and properties on Wednesday, with many considering the flag a symbol of racism and slavery. The move was triggered by the brutal killing of George Floyd which has caused social unrest in the US. Bubba Wallace, the only black driver in the NASCAR Cup Series, raised the issue earlier this week and NASCAR duly obliged. BEAM Designs, a helmet racing designer hit out at the NASCAR Confederate flag ban, suggesting that the move was against preserving the history and claimed 'ignorance wins again'. Furthermore, Beam Designs also hit out at Bubba Wallace and called his Black Lives Matter car, 'garbage'.

Beam Designs' comments did not sit well with a majority of its clientele with many choosing to sever ties with the company, including the likes of Jimmy Johnson, Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano. While Jimmy Johnson and the rest chose a much more direct manner in ending business, Bubba Wallace did not hold back and said that while he respected Beam Designs' work in the NASCAR industry, he lost that respect due to their stance on the matter.

After losing four of the biggest names in the sport, Beam Designs changed its stance and thanked Jimmy Johnson and the rest for a great run, and even claimed to support Bubba Wallace and the NASCAR Confederate flag ban while lending support to the Black Lives Matter initiative, in a tweet which was later deleted.

Nah homie, as person I’ve done business with in the past and ALWAYS respected the work you’ve done for ones in the industry. You made it clear of where you stand in today’s matter. All respect lost for ya dawg. #garbage https://t.co/x9hqscckOS pic.twitter.com/DgYjWtrsTo — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) June 11, 2020

It was a great run buddy, you’re a class act and I respect your decision. Cheers to many years of success coming your way. @Blaney https://t.co/qgPKsDF1hR — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

Been a great run, much respect to you Jimmie, you’re an icon and legend that has etched an amazing career for the history books !!! 👊🏼👊🏼🏁 https://t.co/fCLMuXYxmB — BEAMdesigns (@BEAMdesigns) June 11, 2020

NASCAR Confederate flag ban: Ray Ciccarelli quits NASCAR

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on Wednesday that he will be quitting NASCAR after their decision to ban the use of Confederate flags in races. In a Facebook post which was later taken down, Ray Ciccarelli announced his decision in a long post where he claimed the use of Confederate flags does not make a person racist and that he is not in an agreement with the racing company over their latest decision.

Ciccarelli was competing part-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. In a span of three years, he participated in 18 races. He has one top-10 finish and recorded no wins. The 50-year-old was set to compete at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. However, per the latest reports, the NASCAR driver has withdrawn from the event.

