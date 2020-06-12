Ray Ciccarelli Shockingly Quits NASCAR Over Decision To Ban 'racist' Confederate Flags

NASCAR driver Ray Ciccarelli announced on Wednesday that he will be quitting NASCAR after the latter's decision to ban the use of Confederate flags from races. Ray Ciccarelli took to Facebook to announce his decision in a long post where he claimed the use of Confederate flags does not make a person racist and that he is not in an agreement with the racing company over their latest decision. The post has since been taken down.

Ray Ciccarelli quits NASCAR

"Well, it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction Nascar is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ray Ciccarelli wrote in his now-deleted Facebook post. The 50-year-old further dismissed the idea of kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of protest against social injustices. He also claimed a person should have the right to fly "whatever" flag he/she loves.

#NASCAR Truck driver/owner Ray Ciccarelli says he won’t continue in NASCAR after this year. He cited his reasons in this Facebook post: pic.twitter.com/NKrgPZFvyJ — John Haverlin (@JohnHaverlin) June 10, 2020

"I could care less about the Confederate Flag but there are ppl (people) that do and it doesn't make them a racist," he added. "All ou are doing is f---ing one group to cater to another." Ray Cicarelli concluded his post stating he does not want to get involved with the "political BS" and hence decided to step away from racing.

Ray Ciccarelli's decision comes after NASCAR banned the use of Confederate flags ahead of Wednesday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia. Bubba Wallace, NASCAR's only full-time African-American driver, continued to show his support for the protests against the death of George Floyd during the race event. He wore a shirt that read "I can't breathe" and also drove an all-black car that featured the #BlackLivesMatter hashtag on the rear panels.

What does Confederate flag mean? Bubba Wallace urged NASCAR to ban the flags

In the build-up for the race, Bubba Wallace told CNN that he intends to spread awareness about the ongoing protests against racial injustice by driving his car and donning his protest outfit during the race. Wallace also urged to ban the NASCAR Confederate flag as it was used as a symbol of slavery and white supremacy in the 1800s.

With NASCAR's decision to show support for the ongoing movement, as it appears, Ray Ciccarelli's NASCAR career is over. He was a part-time competing for in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, driving the No. 49 truck. In a span of three years, he participated in 18 races. He has one top-10 finish and recorded no wins. The 50-year-old was set to compete at the Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend. However, per the latest reports, the NASCAR driver has withdrawn from the event.

The entry list for this weekend’s Truck race was updated at 3:30pm ET



Ray Ciccarelli has withdrawn from the event. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/i6K5t1lbty — Alan Cavanna (@AlanCavanna) June 11, 2020

Social media reacts to Ray Ciccarelli quitting NFL

Ray Ciccarelli's recent comments about the national anthem protests have not gone down well with fans on social media. Ciccarelli's racing company, CMI Motorsports, are yet to issue a statement. As per reports, after backlash from fans, the company's Twitter account was deleted for sometime between Wednesday and Thursday.

NASCAR responds to Ray Ciccarelli?

Nascar response to #RayCiccarelli retiring is classic and unexpected tbh. pic.twitter.com/49R9uNvljB — Beattrump2020ga (@beattrump2020ga) June 11, 2020

I didn't even know Ray Ciccarelli was even still in the goddamn sport, but also bye bitch. — Aaron Bean (@BlackBlur14) June 10, 2020

It’s official he’s insulted more races than he’s won https://t.co/QDOaPSb6KU — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 11, 2020

How do you “quit NASCAR“ when you were never in it in the 1st place?#RayCiccarelli https://t.co/Lvkwt6InSg pic.twitter.com/tE5V35vtlm — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) June 11, 2020

Ray Ciccarelli is apparently 0-31 in Nascar. So, he's never done well with different races. #RayCiccarelli — Evan (@skinnycoolkid) June 11, 2020

BREAKING: NASCAR truck driver Ray Ciccarelli will quit because they banned the Confederate flag



UPDATE: We still don't know who Ray Ciccarelli is



UPDATE: Actually, we don't know what a NASCAR truck driver is



UPDATE: Actually nevermind, no one cares — Nico COVID Haircut XW (@Nicoxw1) June 11, 2020

