Joanna Jedrzejczyk To Undergo Surgery After Getting Destroyed By Weili Zhang At UFC 248

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk gave everything she had during her five-round bout with current champion Weili Zhang at UFC 248. Despite being the co-main event of UFC 248, Joanna Jedrzejczyk and Weili Zhang won the hearts of millions because of their incredible fight. During the fight, Joanna Jedrzejczyk came really close to getting a knockout victory, but Weili Zhang kept on fighting back and took the fight to the judges. The judges' decision landed in favour of Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk lost the match.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk face: Weili Zhang injures Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

During the third round of the fight, Zhang Weili landed a number of brutal left jabs on Joanna Jedrzejczyk that left some visible damage on Jedrzejczyk's forehead. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and fans witnessed some swelling on her forehead which worsened as time passed by. Despite that, Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought through the pain and overpowered Weili Zhang on several occasions. The fight took so much from the two that Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were promply taken to the hospital as soon as the bout ended.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk face: Joanna Jedrzejczyk to get surgery next week

While speaking about her health with MMA Fighting, Joanna Jedrzejczyk revealed that the swelling on her face is going down. She said UFC is taking really good care of her and her doctor said that everything is fine. Joanna Jedrzejczyk added that she is scheduled to undergo minor surgery on Monday, but before that her swelling has to go down. Joanna Jedrzejczyk also revealed that the doctors will do some tests on her after the surgery.

“I have a cauliflower [ear] so they drained it at the E.R. right after the fight. It looks very bad. So that’s it. I’m waiting on the swelling to go down,” said Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

