UFC 248 Slow-mo Footage Shows How Zhang’s Punches Disfigured Jedrzejczyk's Face

The main event between Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero at UFC 248 drew widespread criticism. That, however, has not condemned UFC 248 to be a flop, it would appear. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk presented an incredible fight which, for many, had the calibre to be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. For 20 minutes, both fighters showed their peak as they kept on throwing brutal punches, kicks and many more at each other. The fight impressed many as it’s being hailed as one of the greatest bouts in the history of women's combat sports.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk face video: Weili Zhang brutally injures Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248

The fight took so much from Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk that they were taken to the hospital as soon as the bout ended. During the match, Zhang Weili landed a few brutal left jabs over Joanna Jedrzejczyk that left some visible damage on the Jedrzejczyk's forehead. Joanna Jedrzejczyk and fans witnessed some swelling on her forehead which worsened as time passed by.

UFC recently released footage of the UFC 248 PPV which shows the complete match between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk in slow-motion. The video shows how Joanna Jedrzejczyk fought through the pain and overpowered Weili Zhang on several occasions even after getting a brutal bruise. However, it was not Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s day as she had to accept defeat despite showcasing an excellent performance.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk face video: Here's the slow-motion footage

Here's how much Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk earned from UFC 248

According to CBS Sports, UFC Strawweight Women's Champion Weili Zhang was paid $200,000 for winning the fight and she got $50,000 as the "Fight of the Night" bonus. Which means that Weili Zhang’s total pay was $250,000. Joanna Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, earned $50,000 as a bonus. If Jedrzejczyk would have won, she would have received $106,000 plus $50,000 as a bonus. She would then have made a total of $156,000.

