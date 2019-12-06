Joe Thornton Knocks Down Petr Mrazek With Powerful Punch In Sharks Vs Hurricanes NHL Game

San Jose Sharks star Joe Thornton has had an outstanding NHL career till date. He is considered one of the top playmakers in the history of this game and has also picked up the 1,075th assist so far in his career. While the forward continues to pave his path into the Hall of Fame, he also had some fights in his career.

NHL: Joe Thornton knocks out Petr Mrazek

Joe Thornton during the game against Carolina Hurricanes showed that he still has the best right hand Carolina Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek felt the blow right on his face during Sharks game against the Hurricanes. The incident happened after Mrazek froze the puck at the 12:50 mark of the second period. Feeling Mrazek hadn’t fully covered it, Thornton took a jab at the puck with his stick.

Mzarek didn’t like that and swung his stick at Thornton before he got up. Thornton responded with a sharp right hand that knocked out Hurricanes goalie. Mrazek was attended by Hurricanes trainer and remained on the floor as Thornton headed to the penalty box.

Carolina were leading 2-1 at the time of the incident on goals by Andrei Svechnikov and Jake Gardiner. Marcus Sorensen scored, off a pretty assist from Thornton, for the Sharks. Logan Couture scored with 18 seconds left in the second period to tie the game 2-2. With his goal, his 9th of the season, Couture has now scored in every one of the NHL’s 31 arenas.

Petr Mrazek calls Joe Thornton punch 'Cheap shot'

Mrazek had a good game as he managed to stop 28 shots in total, but one solid punch from Joe Thornton with his chin dropped straight to the ice after what he called a “cheap shot”.

NHL: Joe Thornton sharks career

According to last year’s stats from RNMB, Joe Thornton is ranked 21st in all-time games played, 12th in assists and 16th in points. By the end of the season, Thornton climbed to 12th in all-time games played (1,566), eighth in all-time assists (1,065) and 14th in points (1,478), passing several Hall-of-Famers including Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Nicklas Lidstrom, Marcel Dionne, Teemu Selanne, and Gordie Howe.

Thornton became the first player in NHL history selected first overall in an NHL Draft to appear in 1,500 career games. In 1,566 career NHL games, Thornton has recorded 1,478 points (413 goals, 1,065 assists) and a plus-205 rating. Amongst all NHL players since Thornton entered the NHL for the 1997-98 season, he ranks first in both assists and points. Amongst active NHL players, Thornton is first in career NHL points and assists and seventh in career goals.