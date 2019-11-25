Siblings Take Selfie At Maple Leafs' Game, Caught On Camera; Takes Internet By Storm

A recent video captured a brother and a sister clicking selfie at a broadcast of the Maple leafs' game against the Pittsburgh Penguins has become an internet sensation. The 5-second clip shows the two sitting beside each other in the gallery. It is the reaction of the two teenagers that left the netizens chuckling. In the video, the sister clicks a selfie with her brother and as soon as the picture is taken, the brother's 'fake' smile disappears. The quick transformation of expressions which led to hilarious reactions by the internet users.

The video has been shared on different social media platforms, however, this Twitter post has received around 28 million views and thousands of likes. Many netizens also believed that they both are a couple but the girl, Patricia Bourikas took to Instagram to clear the air. She posted the famous selfie with a caption, “For all of those asking for the legendary selfie that I took of my BROTHER and I the night he broke the internet”. The brother, Kosta Bourikas in an interview with an international media outlet also cleared the reason for his behaviour. Kosta said that he was just trying to watch the match and the team he was supporting was performing poorly. So when his sister asked for a picture he just faked a smile and got back to how he was really feeling.

Netizens reaction

That guys smile went away real quick pic.twitter.com/EVY23Cp3sa — Shariff 🍀🇺🇸🇩🇪 🇪🇬🍀 (@sfbaker1989) November 17, 2019

He was such a good sport for his girlfriend but he is obviously pissed his team is losing majorly. 😂😂🤣🤣



I applaud him — Diane Wisdom Walker (@naeshai05) November 17, 2019

Haha I was watching the game and saw that. Had a good laugh! — Francois Gregoire (@_FrankieG_) November 17, 2019

She wanna take pictures when his team is getting waxed. Bad timing, beloved. — J(ulius) ✊🏾⚜🇵🇷 (@MacN_Jay) November 17, 2019

