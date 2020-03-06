Joey Chestnut Net Worth And Eating Records: The World Eating Champion's Entire History

Have you ever thought about making a career out of eating? Imagine getting paid just to eat! Well, such kind of fantasy has turned out to be a reality for Joey Chestnut. You must be wondering who Joey Chestnut is? Well, he is an 11-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest champion, who is just paid for eating.

Joey Chestnut net worth: How did Joey Chestnut enter into Hot Dog eating contest?

Joey Chestnut first entered into competitive eating back in 2005 while he was studying at the San Jose State University. He got the first taste of competitive eating when he ate six-and-a-half pounds of fried asparagus in 11.5 minutes and in the same year, Joey Chestnut qualified for his first Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, where he ate 32 hot dogs.

Joey Chestnut net worth: Joey Chestnut record

Currently, Joey Chestnut holds record of 12 Nathan's Hot Dot Contest titles. He currently ranks 1st in the world as per Major League Eating.

Joey Chestnut net worth: Joey Chestnut eating records

Joey Chestnut record is equally impressive. Back in 2011, Joey Chestnut quit his full-time job in construction management and focused solely on training for eating competitions. That year, he won his fifth straight Mustard Belt, awarded to the winner of the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest. Joey Chestnut eating records consist of consuming 141 hard-boiled eggs in eight minutes and 121 twinkies in six minutes. Joey Chestnut record also consists of 74 hot dogs in 10 minutes in 2019 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

Joey Chestnut net worth: How much does he make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Joey Chestnut net worth was $1.5 million last year. The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest pays its winners a whopping $10,000 dollars every year. Chestnut's 12 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest victories have resulted in him earning a total of $120,000. According to EatFeats, Joey Chestnut has made close to $600,000 in his eating career since 2005. Chestnut also has endorsements with Hooter’s, Hostess, Coney Island IPA and Pepto Bismol on social media.

Joey Chestnut net worth: Joey Chestnut hot dog record

Apart from Joey Chestnut net worth, let's take a look at Joey Chestnut hot dog record. Joey Chestnut didn't quite set a new world record this year, but he still managed to eat 71 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes which was a full 21 more than runner-up Darron Breeden's 50.