Yoan Moncada Commits To White Sox In MASSIVE 5-year, $70m Contract Extension: Report

Towards the end of the 2019 MLB season, there were fears that with the drop in viewership in Major League Baseball, the financial aspects of the league would also suffer. Those fears, however, were promptly put to bed, thanks to the efforts of Scott Boras, who orchestrated deals amounting to over $1 billion in the offseason. While Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada may not be on Scott Boras' billion-dollar client list, the reported Yoan Moncada contract extension has added to the astounding numbers associated with MLB this season.

3B Yoan Moncada in agreement with #WhiteSox on five-year extension with a club option, sources tell The Athletic. Dollars not yet known. Would potentially buy out two free-agent years. If option is exercised, Moncada would hit open market after age 30 season. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

MLB trade rumours: Yoan Moncada contract extension reportedly a done deal

Over the course of 2019, Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn was bombarded with insinuations that the White Sox should consider all baseball decisions with one eye on the Yoan Moncada contract. The White Sox have reportedly agreed on an extension on the Yoan Moncada contract with the contract now being worth $70 million, according to The Athletic. The Yoan Moncada contract will see the White Sox have an extended say in the situation surrounding his services by two years.

White Sox, 3B Yoan Moncada reportedly in agreement on five-year extension with club option, per @Ken_Rosenthal. https://t.co/4VptHsHY8V pic.twitter.com/v55XVdGFN2 — MLB (@MLB) March 5, 2020

The Yoan Moncada contract also has a team option that could add another $20 million to his contract, pushing the maximum value up to a reported $90 million. Were the Yoan Moncada contract extension not agreed upon, Moncada, 24, would have been eligible for free agency post the 2023 season. Yoan Moncada had a stellar season with the White Sox last year where he ended up with figures of 25 home runs, 79 RBI and 10 stolen bases.

Yoan Moncada Red Sox to White Sox journey

The White Sox third baseman was plucked out of Cuba at the age of 19, beginning the Yoan Moncada Red Sox chapter. However, the Yoan Moncada Red Sox chapter was then brought to a close when he was traded to the White Sox as part of the deal that saw Chris Sale make his way to Boston in December 2016. With the Yoan Moncada Red Sox chapter done and dusted, the 24-year-old Cuban became one of the standout performers for the White Sox in the three seasons since his move, with his best season coming in White Sox colours coming in 2019.

