Floyd Mayweather Demands $600 Million To Face Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

Floyd Mayweather is interested in taking up a fight against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the 43-year-old has demanded a reported amount of $600 million in order to do so. In his original bout against Conor McGregor on 2017, Floyd Mayweather bagged a whopping amount of $300 million. This time, he wants to double the amount by adding lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov into the mix.

UFC: Floyd Mayweather demands $600 million

The cross-promotion fights (involving three of the biggest combat sports personalities) have been on the radar for quite some time now. However, nothing has been confirmed officially. Floyd Mayweather hinted at his potential return in UFC against Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov a few weeks back. Since then, there have been a lot of speculations but things are yet to materialize.

According to a report in Daily Mail Online, Floyd Mayweather was quoted as saying, “We (Himself and Dana White) talked about the Conor McGregor fight, we talked about the Khabib fight. For myself, the number is $600 million. If I am going to go out there and risk it, it would have to be worth it.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has also shown his interest in fighting Floyd Mayweather. However, the Dagestani is interested in battling in a hybrid contest against Mayweather. According to Khabib, he is ready to box 11 rounds with arguably the best boxer of this generation but the last round must be conducted under MMA rules. Though Floyd Mayweather is yet to respond to Khabib’s proposal, UFC President Dana White has ruled out the possibility of a hybrid fight.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and BoxRec.com)