John Cena's post on PM Modi with Joe Biden in his signature WWE pose breaks the internet

Why you're reading this: One of the greatest WWE superstars and one of the most famous names in the field of sports entertainment has taken to social media to yet again highlight his trademark "You can't see me" maneuver. However, the irony in the episode is that is it not the leader of the Cenation, who is performing the 5-knuckle act rather it is the leader of the biggest democracy in the world, Narendra Modi. Cena, who is known to make unique posts on Instagram and posted a picture of PM Modi from his visit to the United States of America for the "Howdy Modi" event.

3 things you need to know

PM Modi met US President Joe Biden on his tour to the USA

John Cena is keeping track of PM Modi's visit to America

The 16-time world champion posted PM Modi's photo with a clever 'You can't see me' reference

John Cena stuns everyone with PM Modi's picture

With PM Modi touring America, the buzz is quite ablaze about the Indian leader, however, the "Modi, Modi" chants have seemingly reached the space of the biggest wrestling promotion in the world. 16-time WWE Champion has commented on PM Modi, over the photo-sharing application Instagram.

John Cena's post has become an instant hit on social media. So far the picture has received more than 56000 likes in just 15 minutes of existence.

John Cena's post sends the internet into overdrive

As John Cena has over the years become the promulgator of the popular you can't see me memes, thus the post gave air to the ever-fresh laughing stock. A user stated that "John Cena is present there in the photo with PM Modi but you can't see him". Another one stated, "Cena took the photo but because PM Modi could not see him, he did not give himself the picture credits". More such satirical opinions are making waves and receiving likes in the comments section of John Cena's post