Rob Van Dam takes shot at John Cena while recalling 2006 ECW One Night Stand Victory

Why you're reading this: John Cena has had many memorable championship runs in the WWE. While his reigns have given the WWE universe countless moments to cheer upon, the storylines also featured epic conclusions. Among the many the one that is etched in the minds of fans dates back to 2006 ECW One Night Stand. John Cena took on Rob Van Dam in the main event of the PPV and was defeated after enduring arguably the most hostile crowd of all time.

3 Things you need to know:

Rob Van Dam defeated John Cena at ECW One Night Stand 2006 for the WWE Championship

Van Dam was aided by Edge in that match, who speared John Cena through a table

Paul Heyman did the referee's job on that night by appearing it out of nowhere and giving the pinfall victory to Rob Van Dam

Also Read | Edge Vs Brock Lesnar In A WWE Match? WWE Universe Fears For Rated-R Superstar's Career

Rob Van Dam takes a shot at John Cena while recalling ECW One Night Stand Victory

Rob Van Dam recently recalled the event when the biggest baby face of the company suffered the wrath of the enthusiasts. The popular "If Cena wins, we riot" sign was present throughout the night, and the reception that the now 16-time world champion received that night heightened the probability of a commotion. However, nothing of the sort took place as Van Dam won. Speaking on the "1 of a Kind" podcast, Van Dam recollected how he felt at that moment after winning the WWE Championship and seemingly took a dig at John Cena.

Also Read | John Cena Says His WWE Championship Loss To Rob Van Dam 'honestly Beautiful'

"What I remember about that is [the referee counting] 1, 2, 3. Oh my God, that just happened," Van Dam said. "That's how I felt. I'm on top of the world right now. The coveted, top seat in the industry. 'Woah,' and I did it my way which meant so much more to me than winning it twenty times doing it their way."

Van Dam dropped to his knees as he became the undisputed number 1 of the company that night and recalled how the moment became emotional with Paul Heyman joining him.

"This is the way I remember it," Van Dam said. "He was like, 'If you're going to cry, then we'll cry together. We'll play it that way.' Instead, I think I grabbed the belt and he went from almost crying to not crying just by playing it off of me."

While it was an iconic moment that still make waves to this day, however, a month later Van Dam lost the championship to Edge.