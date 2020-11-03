Jon Jones Posts Video Of Him Chasing Suspected Burglar Off His Property With Gun: Watch

UFC superstar Jon Jones recently posted a video to his Instagram handle where the former light heavyweight champion appeared to chase down an alleged robber from his mansion with a 12-gauge shotgun in his hand.

Jones shared the security footage from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, that showed an unidentified man sneaking around his driveway at night, around 1:40 AM. The alleged robber was even seen entering one of the cars parked outside Jones’ garage before making his way to another nearby vehicle. Soon after, the garage door opened to reveal Jones standing with a shotgun in his hand. While the man did try to flee from the scene, he was easily chased down by Jon Jones, as claimed by the UFC star in his IG post.

Jon Jones robbed? UFC star shares video to IG

Sharing details about the incident, Jones wrote in the caption, "Ended up tapping on this guys driver side window with the muzzle of my shotgun last night." This could simply mean Jones held the man at gunpoint and most likely waited for the cops to arrive at the scene.

"Next time you try to rob someone, make sure you’re fast enough to outrun them," he wrote in the caption. "He’s lucky I’m smart enough to not shoot a man while he’s retreating." The 33-year-old then proceeded to share a piece of wisdom with his 5.4 million followers on Instagram: "People I know times are getting hard but your life isn’t worth a few material possessions. What are your thoughts on this video, what would you have done differently?"

Earlier this year, Jon Jones vacated the light heavyweight title as he set his sights on Stipe Miocic's heavyweight championship. Jones has already started training for moving up in the division, with a 2021 heavyweight debut firmly in the cards. Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has also been vocal on social media where he expressed his disappointment over being dethroned as the No.1 Pound for Pound fighter by the recently retired Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“This is number one bullsh*t,” Jones wrote on Twitter after UFC released the new pound-for-pound rankings. Jones has repeatedly argued that his accomplishment in UFC far outweighs that of Khabib's. Jones said that Khabib was handed the No.1 P4P ranking as a reward and not because he earned it.

Unanimous decision over last minute replacement Al Iaquinta to become champion🤷🏾‍♂️ Conor McGregor is the only opponent he’s ever had that the general public actually knew. Catapulted my man to becoming the best ever, this is hilarious — BONY (@JonnyBones) October 27, 2020

Jon Jones has a response for anyone who thinks Khabib is the GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/lDHQ74RmVO — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) October 26, 2020

