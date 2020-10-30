Colby Covington Slams Khabib Nurmagomedov: 'I’m The Reason He Doesn’t Come To 170'

UFC welterweight Colby Covington recently talked to Submission Radio, where he slammed Khabib Nurmagomedov and called him a “p***y” for not fighting in the welterweight division. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who ruled the lightweight division for almost three years, retired from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. Although the undefeated Russian (29-0) competed at lightweight throughout his UFC career, he fought several times in the welterweight division before joining the mega promotion in 2012.

Colby Covington calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov for his weight

According to various sources, Khabib Nurmagomedov had to lose almost 19 pounds in six days to make championship weight for his UFC 254 bout. The same thing happened in 2018 when the lightweight champion cut multiple pounds ahead of his UFC 229 bout against Conor McGregor, which he won in the fourth round. Colby Covington claims that because of his weight and size, Khabib Nurmagomedov had an unfair advantage in the lightweight category which is why he dominated a division filled with “midgets” for years.

Colby Covington claims Khabib Nurmagomedov is “scared” of him

Later, he challenged Khabib Nurmagomedov to fight in the welterweight division, asking him to be “a man”. Colby Covington then claimed that The Eagle is scared of him and that’s why he never fought at 170lbs in the UFC. “I think I’m the man, and I’m the reason that he doesn’t come up to 170 [pounds] in the first place. There’s a reason that Khabib cuts all that weight, he cuts tons of weight, everybody knows he walks around at like 190 [pounds],” Colby Covington added.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has called it quits, Colby Covington is coming off an impressive victory over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, which came in September. He’s a dominant striker who’s currently number one in the welterweight rankings, behind champion Kamaru Usman. After UFC Vegas 11, reports went viral calming that Colby Covington could soon face Usman or BMF champion Jorge Masvidal (welterweight #4). Gilbert Burns is currently in line to fight Usman next, which means Covington vs Masvidal is more likely.

Image Source: Khabib Nurmagomedov, Colby Covington Instagram