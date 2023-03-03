Jon Jones Sends Intense Message To Ciryl Gane Ahead Of UFC 285; 'Here's No Mercy'

Ahead of their in-ring clash at UFC 285, Jon Jones has a few things to communicate to his opponent Ciryl Gane. After spending more than two years off the circuit Jones will be making his much-anticipated return on March 5 at UFC 285. Jones will square off against Gane for the UFC Heavyweight championship.

In the build-up of his main-event match-up with Ciryl Gane, Jon Jones has displayed his intense plans for the fight. During the pre-match presser, the former Light-Heavyweight addressed the challenge in the form of Ciryl Gane and said he'll show "no mercy" to his opponent. "I hear that Ciryl Gane's soccer team, his online team, is ranked top sixty in the world. I'm sitting here focusing on combat. He's out here playing video games. The job is to have no mercy at the end of the day, whether he is ready for this opportunity or not."

"There's somewhere inside of him that he thinks there's a chance that he's going to take food off my family's table, that he's going to destroy my legacy, and that's something I take very personal and there's no mercy. Probably in France, he's super popular right now. They don't care whether they win or lose. They're just glad to be here. His coach is in suits, you guys haven't even showered today," he added.

With less than two days remaining for the fight to proceed, Jon Jones is seemingly confident that he will get the better of Ciryl Gane, however, experts feel it will be difficult for Jones to come back after a long halt to straightaway match up with Ciryl Gane. While the flow of opinions would continue and when it comes to pre-fight odds then Jones has an edge in that department over Gane. All this would become secondary when the Octagon will close this Sunday.

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full fight card

Main Card:

Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Prelims:

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims: