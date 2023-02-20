'I’m Lazy': Ciryl Gane Reveals Training Routine Ahead Of UFC 285 Fight Against Jon Jones

Ciryl Gane, who is set to face the returning Jon Jones at UFC 285 has revealed his unusual approach toward training practice. Gane will take on Jones for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Title. The fight will main event UFC 285, which will take place on March 5.

In what could be termed as a shocking revelation, the no.1 contender for the vacant heavyweight belt, Ciryl Gane has admitted that he has barely trained since his win over Tai Tuivasa in Paris last September. The fighter also said that he does not begin training until a fight becomes official. "I only train when a fight is announced. I had my fight against Tuivasa, barely trained since then, and now I’m back it since the Jones fight has been announced," Gane told La Sueur.

Gane, who has held the interim Heavyweight Title before, says his priorities are divided and deduces himself as lazy.

“If I look back at my career, this a regret. I love grappling but unfortunately, I’m lazy, that’s the truth. I only train when a fight is announced. I have a lot of media obligations. Professional opportunities outside of the sport. You can’t say no to all these things. I also have to give time to my family, and rest well."

Second title fight

The 32-year-old will enter the Octagon to have his second scruffle for the heavyweight division belt. On the first occasion, he met the then-champion Francis Ngannou, who out-grappled him at UFC 270. However, this time he will face a different challenge altogether in the form of Jon Jones. Jones, who is touted by many including the promotion's president Dana White as the UFC GOAT, holds such stature that even after 3 years of absence he is straightaway given the title shot.

On being booked against Gane, Jones had the following opinion. "I fought many guys who were nasty on their feet. Guys with very intimidating one-strike knockout power. I feel pretty comfortable, and this is definitely not a kickboxing match. Wrestling is more than a few takedowns, it’s a mentality. I’ll just leave it at that. I feel faster and more explosive. Definitely have the knockout power that I didn’t have before," Jones laid out the statement via Twitter.