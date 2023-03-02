UFC 285: Full Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details For Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane

The MMA world is all geared up to witness another historic UFC heavyweight bout as Jon Jones returns to the octagon for his clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones is one of the longest-reigning UFC champions and is looking to make history by becoming a two-division champion this Saturday night. Gane, on the other hand, is a former interim UFC heavyweight champion who faces the challenge to beat Jones with his eyes set on the coveted title.

While Jones steps into the ring for the first time since 2020, when he vacated his title, Gane is coming off a win against Tai Tuivasa in UFC Paris in September. Gane earlier lost to Francis Nagnnou by decision when he first stepped in to unify the heavyweight titles. Heading into the fight, Jon Jones has a 26-1-0 record in his career, while Gane has an impressive record of 11-1-0,

Meanwhile, the main card of UFC 285 will see Valentina Shevchenko go up against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event. There are several other top matches lined up for the UFC 285 PPV. Here’s a look at the full match card, live streaming, schedule and more details about the exciting live event.

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full fight card

Main Card:

Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane

Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso

Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner

Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Prelims:

Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones

Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis

Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas

Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims:

Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan

Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman

Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci

Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat

Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full Schedule

In India, the main card of UFC 285, Jones vs Gane will kick off at 8 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 285, Jones vs Gane will begin at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT on Saturday, February 11 in the US. While the prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, the main card will begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 1 AM GMT and 3 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Live Streaming Details

India -

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

UK -

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS