UFC 285: Full Schedule, Fight Card, Live Streaming Details For Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane

Check the full schedule, fight card, live streaming details, and more about the Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane, UFC 285 PPV scheduled to be held on Saturday night.

UFC 285

The MMA world is all geared up to witness another historic UFC heavyweight bout as Jon Jones returns to the octagon for his clash against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285. Jones is one of the longest-reigning UFC champions and is looking to make history by becoming a two-division champion this Saturday night. Gane, on the other hand, is a former interim UFC heavyweight champion who faces the challenge to beat Jones with his eyes set on the coveted title.

While Jones steps into the ring for the first time since 2020, when he vacated his title, Gane is coming off a win against Tai Tuivasa in UFC Paris in September. Gane earlier lost to Francis Nagnnou by decision when he first stepped in to unify the heavyweight titles. Heading into the fight, Jon Jones has a 26-1-0 record in his career, while Gane has an impressive record of 11-1-0, 

Meanwhile, the main card of UFC 285 will see Valentina Shevchenko go up against Alexa Grasso in the co-main event. There are several other top matches lined up for the UFC 285 PPV. Here’s a look at the full match card, live streaming, schedule and more details about the exciting live event.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full fight card

Main Card: 

  • Main Event: Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane
  • Co-Main: Valentina Shevchenko vs Alexa Grasso
  • Geoff Neal vs Shavkat Rakhmonov
  • Matesuz Gamrot vs Jalin Turner
  • Bo Nickal vs Jamie Pickett

Prelims:

  • Cody Garbrandt vs Trevin Jones
  • Derek Brunson vs Dricus Du Plessis
  • Viviane Araújo vs Amanda Ribas
  • Julian Marquez vs Marc-Andre Barriault

Early Prelims:

  • Ian Machado Garry vs Song Kenan
  • Mana Martinez vs Cameron Saaiman
  • Jessica Penne vs Tabatha Ricci
  • Da'Mon Blackshear vs Farid Basharat
  • Esteban Ribovics vs Loik Radzhabov
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Full Schedule 

In India, the main card of UFC 285, Jones vs Gane will kick off at 8 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 285, Jones vs Gane will begin at 5:30pm ET / 2:30pm PT on Saturday, February 11 in the US. While the prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT, the main card will begin at  10pm ET / 7pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10:30 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 1 AM GMT and 3 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 285, Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane: Live Streaming Details

India

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast:  Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS 

UK

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

