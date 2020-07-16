Jon Moxley Defeats Brian Cage To Retain His Title At AEW Fight For The Fallen 2020

The feud between AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and Brian Cage has been going on since May after The Machine won the Casino Ladder Match at the Double or Nothing PPV to earn a shot at Moxley’s title. The two were earlier supposed to clash at Fyter Fest 2020, but the match was postponed after Moxley’s wife Renee Young tested positive for COVID-19. Jon Moxley and Brian Cage finally faced each other in the recently concluded AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020 PPV, where the champion came out victorious. The night also marked the return of Darby Allin who attacked Brian Cage after the match, teasing a new storyline.

Also Read l AEW Fight for the Fallen highlights: Jon Moxley defeats Brian Cage; The Elite reign supreme

AEW Fight for the Fallen highlights: Jon Moxley defeats Brian Cage to retain his title

Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage was filled with nonstop action as the champion tried to take control as soon as the bell rang. Jon Moxley started the match with a series of punches and attempted to deliver a suplex, but the challenger dodged and sent him into the steel barricade with a German suplex of his own. Brian Cage then trapped Jon Moxley in a torture rack and took control by delivering a neckbreaker. The champion tried to fight back, but The Machine grounded him with a powerslam.

Also Read l AEW Fight for the Fallen highlights, live streaming, preview, match card, when and where to watch

However, the tide turned after Brian Cage injured his knee. Jon Moxley hit the challenger with a Paradigm Shift and delivered a series of dropkicks and knees to the face. Jon Moxley again hit Cage with the Paradigm Shift and trapped him in a kimura armbar. Brian Cage somehow managed to get out of the submission hold and threw Moxley into the corner. He then delivered a superplex and trapped the champion in the Drill Claw. Jon Moxley soon broke free and reapplied the armbar. Cage tried to fight his way out of the hold but Moxley shifted his weight and maintained control.

Also Read l AEW Fight for the Fallen highlights: AEW postpones Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage amid COVID-19 concerns

Jon Moxley then looked at Brian Cage’s manager Taz and claimed that he was going to break The Machine’s arm. As Jon Moxley was about to break Cage’s arm, Taz threw in the towel and called it off. The referee declared Jon Moxley the winner and gave the Antihero his title. As Moxley was celebrating, Cage attacked him with the FTW Championship. However, Darby Allin made his much-awaited return and blasted The Machine with a skateboard to the throat.

Also Read l CM Punk had negotiations with AEW where he asked for a huge amount of money: Cody Rhodes

Image Source: AEW/Twitter