AEW Fight For The Fallen Results: Jon Moxley Defeats Brian Cage; The Elite Reign Supreme

At the Fight for the Fallen PPV, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley retained his title against Brian Cage in a brutal main event. The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) also appeared as they defeated Jurassic Express in an incredible Six-Man Tag-Team match. The night also featured some entertaining matches like TNT Champion Cody vs Sonny Kiss, FTR vs Lucha Brothers, The Nightmare Sisters vs MJ Jenkins & Kenzi Page, and others. Apart from these headliners, several major AEW superstars like Chris Jericho, Orange Cassidy and Jake Hager also made an appearance at the PPV.
Jon Moxley tried to take control as soon as the bell rang, but as he was about to deliver a suplex, the challenger dodged and sent him into the steel barricade with a German suplex. Brian Cage hit the champion with a neckbreaker followed by a powerslam. Brian Cage then attempted to launch a top rope attack but injured his knee in the process. Jon Moxley took advantage and hit The Machine with a series of dropkicks and knees to the face. He then delivered the Paradigm Shift but Cage kicked out.
The champion applied a kimura lock, trying to force a submission but Cage powered out and threw the champion into the corner. Brian Cage tried to take over the match, but the champion hit him with every move in his arsenal. Seeing his client getting destroyed in the ring, Taz threw in the towel and asked the referee to stop the match. Jon Moxley retained his title but was attacked by Cage later. Right then, Darby Allin returned and attacked The Machine with a skateboard to the throat.
The Elite took control of the match after Kenny Omega took down the Jurassic Express with a plancha, but Luchasaurus soon recovered and attacked Nick Jackson. He then hit Omega with a headbutt but the former AEW Champion answered with consecutive V-Triggers. Omega took down Luchasaurus with a snapdragon suplex and did the same to Jungle Boy and Stunt. However, the trio soon got up and delivered The Extinction Event to Omega, but The Young Bucks broke up the pin. Omega then delivered V-Triggers to Luchasaurus and Stunt before hitting the One-Winged Angel to Jungle Boy to win the match.
