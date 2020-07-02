AEW Postpones Jon Moxley Vs Brian Cage Amid COVID-19 Concerns, Will Take Place On July 15

Last week, WWE announcer Renee Young revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19. After her announcement, Young’s husband and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley informed AEW president Tony Khan that someone close to him had tested positive for COVID-19. Tony Khan later took to twitter and applauded Jon Moxley for being a responsible employee and informing everyone about the second-hand exposure beforehand. According to Khan, AEW's doctor told Jon Moxley to stay home and get tested for coronavirus.

Since then, AEW fans were worrying whether Jon Moxley would be able to defend his title against Brian Cage on the second day of the ongoing Fyter Fest event. Now, AEW has announced that Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage will indeed go through but not at Fyter Fest. At Fyter Fest day 1, AEW commentators revealed that the company has rescheduled Jon Moxley’s July 8 world championship match against Brian Cage, which will now be held at the ‘Fight for the Fallen’ event on July 15, 2020. AEW also dropped a promo and a poster after making the major announcement.

Jon Moxley return: Jon Moxley tests negative for COVID-19

The AEW officials confirmed that they tested Jon Moxley for COVID-19 twice but he tested negative both times. AEW commentators also noted that this year's ‘Fight for the Fallen’ event will focus on COVID-19 relief. According to AEW, Tony Khan and his family have already donated $1 million towards COVID-19 relief and fans will also be able to make donations during the ‘Fight for the Fallen’ event. AEW will soon release details of how fans can contribute during the PPV.

Jon Moxley return: How the Jon Moxley vs Brian Cage feud began

After signing a deal with AEW in January 2020, Brian Cage made his debut at the Double or Nothing event in May. He won the nine-man Casino Ladder Match at the event and became the No. 1 contender for Jon Moxley’s AEW World Championship. After a month-long feud, Jon Moxley and Brian Cage were scheduled to face each other in the main event of Fyter Fest day 2, but it has now been rescheduled to take place at the ‘Fight for the Fallen’ event.

Image Source: AEW.com

