Jorge Masvidal Feels Conor McGregor Is Avoiding Him For THIS Reason

Jorge Masvidal has been looking to fight Conor McGregor for a while now. ‘The Gamebred’ made himself a global superstar by unloading three back to back knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz (BMF fight). Jorge Masvidal wants to have a heavy payday at this moment and he is eyeing Conor McGregor for it.

McGregor has also expressed his keeness to fight Jorge Masvidal. However, the Irishman has not yet finalised the bout. Meanwhile, an impatient Jorge Masvidal has fired back by claiming that Conor McGregor is avoiding him. However, the BMF understands why Conor is doing so.

Also Read | UFC: BMF Title Replica Is Now Available On Its Official Online Store

UFC: Jorge Masvidal understands why Conor McGregor is avoiding him

Jorge Masvidal was present at the T-Mobile Arena when Conor McGregor made a stunning comeback by knocking out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the UFC 246 main event. A lot of fans believed that Conor would call out Jorge Masvidal for a potential fight. However, that did not happen. Jorge Masvidal understands that Conor McGregor is trying to avoid him and he revealed his opinion during an interview with Le Batard and Friends (via MMA Fighting).

According to Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor has been out for a while and they (UFC fanbase) are asking him to come up to another weight class that isn’t his. The BMF is ready to let Conor McGregor get back into his groove before they face each other inside the octagon. "When he finds his groove and space, I'll still be at the top winning. He can come knocking on my door then,” said Jorge Masvidal.

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Has WARNED Conor McGregor Before Tony Ferguson Fight

Meanwhile, the Miami native has turned his attention towards the welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. During the interview, Jorge Masvidal said, “I will go f*** up Usman meanwhile, and then me and Conor can talk in the future if he wants to or not.” Take a look at Kamaru Usman’s tweet that caught Jorge Masvidal’s attention for obvious reasons.

For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

Also Read | Nate Diaz's Coach Richard Perez Trolls Conor McGregor By Posting A Meme On Instagram

Also Read | UFC News: Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For Embattled Conor McGregor

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Jorge Masvidal)