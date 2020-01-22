Nate Diaz's Coach Richard Perez Trolls Conor McGregor By Posting A Meme On Instagram

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have taken different paths in their respective UFC careers. They shared an intense rivalry in 2016. The duo fought each other twice and both of them scored a victory over the other. While a lot of people were expecting a trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz, the duo stunned everyone by making their returns against Anthony Pettis (UFC 241) and Donald Cerrone (UFC 244) respectively. Well, that doesn't indicate the end of their rivalry. Conor McGregor recently said that he is open for a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. The Stockton Slugger’s coach (Richard Perez) has decided to reply back by trolling Conor through his Instagram page.

Nate Diaz’s coach makes a meme out of Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have won one fight each. Initially, it was Nate who notched his victory via submission. Conor McGregor bounced back at UFC 202 but he could not finish Nate Diaz. However, the Irish superstar was happy to avenge his loss via the judge’s scorecard.

Nate Diaz’s coach Richard Perez has lashed out at Conor McGregor by posting a meme on his official Instagram handle. The picture was snapped during the original fight that took place at UFC 196. Conor McGregor is seen lying on the ground while Nate Diaz is all over him. Take a look at the post.

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz 3?

No wonder, Conor McGregor’s welterweight victory has brought him into the 170 lbs mix and Nate Diaz is one of his prime targets. In the post-fight press conference of UFC 246, Conor McGregor said that he is open to a trilogy fight with Nate Diaz. No wonder, it is a fight that everyone would love to watch and we might be lucky enough to witness it in the near future.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)