Khabib Nurmagomedov Has WARNED Conor McGregor Before Tony Ferguson Fight

other sports

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov recently called himself the king through his official Instagram handle. Take a look at the video and know more.

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Khabib Nurmagomedov

After Conor McGregor’s stunning comeback against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, a lot of fans claimed that “The King is Back”. However, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov believes himself to be the king. After devastating Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 229, Khabib defended his strap successfully against Dustin Poirier (UFC 242). Meanwhile, Conor McGregor took a break for more than a year. He unloaded a 40-second knockout victory at the UFC 246 main event. 

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC Debut Clip Against Kamal Shalorus Makes Fans Go Nostalgic

Khabib Nurmagomedov claims himself to be the King

The undefeated Dagestani recently posted a video of himself on Instagram and captioned it, “King has never left. He is not going anywhere. Tell them I am coming.” The lightweight king will be stepping up against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 in April. He is confident about winning the bout.  In the video, Khabib Nurmagomedov is spotted wearing a boxing gear and a lot of fans are speculating that Khabib is really working hard on his striking skills. The official Instagram handle of UFC also posted the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ufc (@ufc) on

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reveals He 'drank All Week' Before Fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov At UFC 229

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC status after Tony Ferguson

The lightweight champion has hinted at his retirement on a lot of occasions. According to Khabib Nurmagomedov, he is expecting to retire after two-three fights more. However, for the time being, he is ready to face Tony Ferguson and he is confident about defending his belt. Also, Conor McGregor wants to run it back with the Dagestani after Khabib's upcoming fight against Tony Ferguson.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Khabib Nurmagomedov (@khabib_nurmagomedov) on

Also Read | Experience Conor McGregor's 40-second KO Against Donald Cerrone At UFC 246 In Slow Motion

Also Read | Nate Diaz's Coach Richard Perez Trolls Conor McGregor By Posting A Meme On Instagram

(Image courtesy: Instagram of UFC and Khabib Nurmagomedov)

Published:
