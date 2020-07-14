Jorge Masvidal Reacts To UFC 251 Being One Of The Biggest Cards Since Khabib Vs Conor

Jorge Masvidal might have lost to Kamaru Usman at UFC 251, but the card he main-evented alongside the UFC welterweight champion made history. According to The Athletic, Usman vs Masvidal UFC 251 reportedly sold around 1.3 million pay-per-views on ESPN+. UFC 251 is now one of the biggest cards in the promotion’s history. Earlier, UFC President Dana White claimed that UFC 251 trended off the charts. “This thing is trending higher than a Conor McGregor fight. The only thing this fight is comparable to is Conor vs Khabib [Nurmagomedov],” he added.

UFC 229 main evented by Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor remains the largest selling UFC card in history as it sold around 2.4 million pay-per-views. However, many reports claim that the 1.3 million is an initial number and UFC 251 could have earned way more. The final numbers won't be available for several months because many of the PPV buys come after the night of the fight. Reports claim that UFC 251 could be the promotion’s biggest card since UFC 229. Even if it doesn’t break the record set by Khabib vs Conor, UFC 251 could become one of the top five pay-per-view cards in the company’s history. It should be noted that four of those five cards have been headlined by Conor McGregor.

Usman vs Masvidal: Jorge Masvidal thanks fans for the support

After the UFC 251 ratings were released, Jorge Masvidal took to Twitter and thanked fans for the ‘overwhelming amount of support’. Jorge Masvidal revealed that he had quite a journey and added that he still has a lot to do in the UFC octagon. “I want to thank God for allowing me to be able to provide for my family during a time of crisis and the best is yet to come,” wrote Jorge Masvidal.

The overwhelming amount of support I have received before, during, and after this journey has been humbling. Still got a lot of goals to meet. All of you that tuned in to see me win, thank you. Those that tuned in to see me lose, thank you. https://t.co/4SCJzwHV10 — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 13, 2020

Many fans congratulated Jorge Masvidal for the achievement, but some asked The Gamebred to up his game in his next fight. Jorge Masvidal lost to Kamaru Usman via decision (50-45, 50-45 and 49-46) at UFC 251. The bout was slow at first but picked up the pace after the third round. Masvidal tried to take over a number of times, but the technical champion didn’t let that happen. Now, Usman is just one win away from breaking Georges St-Pierre's record for the longest win streak in UFC welterweight history.

Image Courtesy: Masvidal Instagram