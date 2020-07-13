EA Sports UFC 4 To Be Blamed For Jorge Masvidal's Loss To Usman? 'Curse Theory' Trends

At UFC 251, Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal via decision to retain his welterweight title. The main-event fight was slow at first but picked up the pace after the third round. Masvidal tried to take over plenty of times, but the technical champion didn’t let that happen. After the match, many MMA fans criticised Jorge Masvidal’s performance, but few surprisingly blamed “The EA Sports cover curse” for Masvidal’s loss.

Before UFC 251, EA Sports dropped a trailer for their upcoming game, UFC 4. They also released the cover for the game which featured Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya. After the Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal bout, #UFC4CoverCurse started trending on Twitter. Many fans claimed that just like the previous cover stars, Jorge Masvidal was also cursed and that’s why he lost the fight to Kamaru Usman.

Also Read l UFC fight island: Conor McGregor abuses Nate Diaz on Twitter for UFC 251 review

The ‘Curse’ of EA Sports UFC cover

According to fans, the EA Sports cover curse started in 2015 when both Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor featured on the UFC 2 game cover. Ronda Rousey who was undefeated at the time, lost her bantamweight championship to Holly Holm, just a few days after the UFC 2 announcement. Conor McGregor, on the other hand, won his next fight against Jose Aldo, but when the game released in March 2016, he lost to Nate Diaz at UFC 196.

'The Notorious One' was back on the front cover of UFC 3 where was seen with his two title belts. However, by the time the game was released, he vacated both his titles and ended up losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229.

Also Read l UFC fight island: Dwayne Johnson has some advice for Masvidal ahead of Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal

EA Sports UFC 4 to release on August 14

As revealed on the trailer, EA Sports UFC 4 will release on August 14, 2020 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One users. The gamers will get boxers Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury for free if they pre-order EA Sports UFC 4. According to reports, Martial artist Bruce Lee will also be available, returning from EA Sports UFC 3. In EA Sports UFC 4, players will be able to go from an unknown amateur to a UFC superstar in the new career mode. “We are exploring opportunities on Gen 5, but nothing to share right now,” said Nate McDonald, a producer on EA Sports UFC 4.

Also Read l UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal: Masvidal and Usman weigh-in ahead of UFC 251

UFC, Jorge Masvidal UFC/Twitter

Also Read l UFC 251: Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal: Masvidal finally gets title shot on short notice at UFC 251