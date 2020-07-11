UFC 251: Dwayne Johnson Has Some Advice For Jorge Masvidal Ahead Of UFC Fight Island

BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal is going to step inside the octagon against welterweight champion Kamaru Usman this weekend for the UFC gold, an opportunity which he is going to taste for the first time in his career. Although Jorge Masvidal, 35, is a true veteran of the sport and has attained global stardom with his 7-year-long UFC career, “Gamebred” hasn’t fought for a UFC title ever. If Jorge Masvidal manages to vanquish Kamaru Usman in their upcoming matchup, he will also be the first UFC fighter to do so.

Meanwhile, a lot of UFC fans has been rooting for Jorge Masvidal and Dwayne Johnson has also voiced support towards his Miami native in a recent interview with ESPN. Dwayne Johnson was alongside Jorge Masvidal in his previous UFC appearance against Nate Diaz for the BMF belt and “Gamebred” did not disappoint his fans. Jorge Masvidal won the fight against Nate Diaz via 4th round doctor stoppage and notched the BMF belt. Now, as he is set to claim the UFC welterweight title next at UFC 251, Dwayne Johnson has offered some valuable advice to Jorge Masvidal.

UFC 251: Dwayne Johnson advices Jorge Masvidal ahead of UFC Fight Island

During a recent interview with ESPN, Dwayne Johnson was asked about the upcoming face-off between Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal at the UFC Fight Island. According to ‘The Rock’, Jorge Masvidal just needs to be himself and everything else will fall in place. It is also evident that Dwayne Johnson is going to root for his fellow Miami Native in the upcoming matchup at UFC 251.

“He (Jorge Masvidal) needs to quite the noise and just remember: Jorge Masvidal needs to do exactly what he was born to do, which is fight his a** off, and if he does these things, everything else is going to fall in place” told Dwayne Johnson.

UFC Fight Island: UFC 251 Preview

Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman (C) for the UFC welterweight title is going to headline the UFC 251 on July 12, Sunday (2020). Apart from that, UFC 251 is set to host two more title fights. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his title against former champion Max Holloway and Peter Yan will face off Jose Aldo for the vacated bantamweight title.

Image courtesy: Jorge Masvidal Instagram