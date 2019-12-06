UFC: Jose Aldo Challenges Double Champ Henry Cejudo For A Fight In Bantamweight Division

Former featherweight champion Jose Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. He has already claimed the 135 lbs title. Jose Aldo had a great run in the featherweight unit and he is one of the best 145 lbs fighter to have ever played the sport. However, after Jose Aldo’s recent tweet, it seems that the Brazilian wants to spend some more time in the bantamweight division. He has already called out Henry Cejudo for a fight.

Also Read | UFC: Jose Aldo Looks Shreded In New Shape For Bantamweight Division

UFC: Jose Aldo challenges Henry Cejudo

Triple C Henry Cejudo is currently on a five-fight-win streak with two UFC titles on his shoulder. The Olympic gold medallist got his hands on the flyweight title by dethroning Demetrious Jhonson at UFC 237. He also clashed against TJ Dillashaw to claim his bantamweight title. No wonder, with such eminent victories in his recent fights, Henry Cejudo is currently the ‘hot-aspect’ of UFC and Jose Aldo wants to have a piece of it.

Jose Aldo is going to face Marlon Moraes, who had an unsuccessful attempt at bantamweight gold, in his last fight. Henry Cejudo knocked out Marlon Moraes in his last fight and if Jose Aldo gets to do the same, we can expect Jose Aldo vs Henry Cejudo to clash for the bantamweight title. Take a look at Jose Aldo’s challenge.

@danawhite @HenryCejudo We accept the challenge. Just say when and where and I’ll be there to beat your ass and add another gnome to my collection! pic.twitter.com/1R8LDttYm1 — Jose Aldo Junior (@josealdojunior) August 21, 2019

Also Read | UFC: Jose Aldo Loses Weight For Bantamweight Division; Slams Cejudo

UFC: Henry Cejudo has a reply for Jose Aldo

The Triple C of UFC is not going to let go of his titles that easily. Henry Cejudo is often considered as the 'King of Cringe' by UFC fans and he has kept his image alive with a fitting response to Jose Aldo. Henry Cejudo posted a picture of himself with his UFC belts and taunted the Brazilian Jose Aldo by claiming himself as the “real King of Rio”. The two-division champion also suggested Jose Aldo to bend his knee before him. Take a look at Henry Cejudo’s post.

The Real King of Rio is here! 🇧🇷 #bendtheknee @josealdojunioroficial pic.twitter.com/dMLCOevFuP — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 1, 2019

Also Read | UFC News: Cejudo May Vacate Title If He Is Not 'paid Like A Legend'

Also Read | UFC: 3 Major Fights In UFC History With Controversial Endings