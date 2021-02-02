Josie Canseco Slams Her 'Selfishly Embarrassing' Father Over Logan Paul Feud

American model and internet personality Josie Canseco has cut off contact with her father after his feud with YouTube star and boxer Logan Paul. Canseco is the daughter of former MLB slugger Jose Canseco, who hit out at Paul after his knocking out of former NBA star Nate Robinson. Josie Canseco and Logan Paul began dating in April 2020, briefly split in November and reconciled in December.

Also Read: Israel Adesanya Takes Dig At Logan Paul After Announcement Of Floyd Mayweather Bout

Josie Canseco father: Internet sensation slams father after Jose Canseco and Logan Paul feud

In an interview with Charlotte D’Alessio’s Between Good and Evil podcast, Josie Canseco went off on her dad for feuding with her boyfriend Logan Paul. The 24-year-old in a lengthy rant mentioned that her father was on a rampage on Twitter calling out the Paul brothers and was being 'selfishly embarrassing'. Josie said that normally if a dad wanted to create a 'fake Twitter beef' he would probably ask for permission.

Also Read: Conor McGregor Gives His Thoughts On Logan And Jake Paul's Boxing: “I’m Not So Against It”

I will fight anyone of the Logan Brothers they have enough for anyone with any type of talent yet or fighting skills — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) November 30, 2020

The 24-year-old internet personality further went off saying that she had no idea if her father was joking. Josie revealed that she has blocked him and hasn't been in touch because she did not like his 'selfish moves'. Josie says Jose “crossed a line” by feuding with Logan Paul and dragging his family into things given that she and Paul are still amicable. The former MLB slugger had posted pictures of Paul's father calling him out after the brothers ignored his social media.

Also Read: Dustin Pedroia Retires: Red Sox Icon Calls Time On Career After 14 Years In MLB

Let your prepubescent loving father speak for himself https://t.co/h2Gmz7XWwb pic.twitter.com/MmQ4aAzyBf — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) December 18, 2020

Josie Canseco will model for NEXT Management modelling and talent agency and has walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The 24-year-old expressed concerns that her father’s immaturity could become a detriment to her career. While Josie understands that her father has no malicious intent towards her, she is embarrassed when he goes off on a Twitter rampage or anything.

Also Read: MLB Proposes Delaying Start To April 28, Cut To 154 Games

Josie was confused by her father's action especially considering he had a successful career in baseball. Canseco is a six-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and the New York Yankees. He won the AL MVP award in 1988, and led the league in home runs twice and RBIs once during his 16-year career, which was later marred by his admission of using performance-enhancing drugs. The 24-year-old said, "You are low-key a legend in some ways. Why do you need to lower yourself?". The former MLB superstar is scheduled to fight a Barstool Sports employee at Rough N Rowdy on Friday, February 5.

(Image Courtesy: Josie Canseco Instagram)