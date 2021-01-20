Conor McGregor Gives His Thoughts On Logan And Jake Paul's Boxing: “I’m Not So Against It”

Conor McGregor, who is set to face Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 257 on January 23, has been called out by YouTuber Jake Paul multiple times in the past. Almost a month ago, The Problem Child shared a profanity-filled video on his social media accounts, claiming that his team sent a $50 million-offer to McGregor for a special boxing bout. In the video, Jake Paul also insulted the Irishman’s fiancée Dee Devlin, UFC president Dana White and Dustin Poirier, even talking about the fighter's past controversies.

Also Read l McGregor vs Jake Paul: Fact check - Has Conor sued Paul for insulting his fiancé?

Conor McGregor on Jake Paul boxing

Jake Paul has continued to call out McGregor since then, with many slamming him for his act. However, recently, the Irish fighter explained why he isn't against the often highly criticised “YouTube boxing scene”. While talking to Bloomberg, the former UFC double champion said that there is "certainly a viewer" to YouTubers like Jake and his older brother Logan Paul, who have taken the boxing world by storm in the past years.

“If they are fighting well then it can't make a mockery of fighting. They're getting in and competing. I am not so much against it,” he added.

Also Read l McGregor vs Jake Paul: Paul mentions Khabib while justifying why he insulted Conor's fiancée

Though Conor McGregor surprisingly complimented Jake and Logan Paul for their accomplishments inside the boxing ring, he made it clear that there are two levels to the game. Jake Paul took his pro-boxing record to 2-0 in November, when he battered the former NBA player Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. event. The event was a huge success at the box office, becoming boxing’s biggest PPV of 2020.

Also Read l Joe Rogan on Jake Paul attacking Dillon Danis: “Why didn’t he get out and fight him?

As per Sports Pro Media, the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. event made around 1.6 million in PPV buys. Conor McGregor claimed that the November event became huge because of the involvement of the two all-time greats, rather than a “YouTube Kid and NBA star competing” in the co-main event. "As they say, if it makes dollars, it makes sense. I know Dana [White] and the UFC are not really into it, but I'm not so against it. I think if people are willing to get in and take the risk of making that walk, I'm certainly a viewer," he concluded.

Also Read l Michael Bisping agrees to fight Jake Paul in boxing ring: “You won’t get out of 1 round”

Image Source: Conor McGregor, Jake Paul/ Twitter