Israel Adesanya Takes Dig At Logan Paul After Announcement Of Floyd Mayweather Bout

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya recently shared a meme on his Twitter account, taking aim at YouTuber Logan Paul. The tweet from The Last Stylebender comes weeks after the announcement of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather. The YouTuber, who holds an underwhelming professional record of 0-1, will face the undefeated pound-for-pound juggernaut in a special exhibition bout on February 2021.

The announcement of Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather has taken the world by storm, with many criticising the 50-0 fighter for even accepting the fight. Earlier, UFC president Dana White mocked the state of boxing while reacting to the announcement, and recently, Israel Adesanya posted a doctored photo of himself with Paul, whispering in his ear, “Hey lil’ mama lemme whisper in your ear”.

Also Read l Logan Paul fight: Tyson fires warning to YouTuber ahead of Logan Paul vs Mayweather bout

Fans react to Israel Adesanya’s tweet

Within a few hours, the tweet went viral, with fans predicting what The Last Stylebender wants to whisper in Logan Paul’s ear. “Ask him to withdraw from the Mayweather fight. He will get his a** whooped,” wrote a fan. “Ae Logan, tell your brother to stop talking s**t about Conor McGregor,” added another. “Please, don’t let any of these YouTubers in your head Izzy. They just want the attention,” commented a third.

Also Read l Logan Paul fight: Paul is a bigger threat to Floyd than Conor: Victor Ortiz

The Paul brothers have taken the combat sports world by storm by drumming up controversy and calling out megastars. While Logan got the Mayweather fight, his brother, Jake Paul is busy calling out former UFC double champion Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and others. Not just that, The Problem Child also released a profanity-laced video earlier, where he offered McGregor $50 million to fight him in the boxing ring, before insulting McGregor’s fiancée, Dana White and his upcoming opponent Dustin Poirier.

Also Read l Logan Paul calls brother Jake “dumb” for slamming UFC megastar Conor McGregor

What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

Israel Adesanya, on the other hand, recently defended his middleweight title against Paulo Costa at the main event of UFC 253. He’s now scheduled to move up the weight class to fight Jan Blachowicz for the light heavyweight title. Though the bout is yet to be made official, all the parties have agreed to the terms verbally.

Also Read l Logan Paul annoyed Floyd Mayweather enough to land exhibition bout contract: Watch

Image Source: Israel Adesanya, Logan Paul/ Instagram