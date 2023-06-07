On Wednesday, Olympic-level wrestlers held a meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to discuss their ongoing protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Following the meeting, the wrestlers conducted a press conference during which they confirmed presenting five demands to the government. Anurag Thakur addressed the journalists and committed that the government has accepted the wrestlers' recommendations for reforms within the WFI.

The protesting wrestlers have decided to call off their protests till June 15. Thakur has confirmed that the investigation into the matter will be completed by June 15 and a chargesheet will be filed. The wrestlers have levelled serious allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, including charges of harassment and sexual abuse. Meanwhile, Thakur also said the general elections for WFI will be held by June 30, and until then two coaches of wrestlers' choice will be appointed to the IOC ad hoc committee.

How WFI could be reformed after the wrestlers' protest?

Elections are to be held by June 30

Internal complaints committee to be headed by a woman

2 coaches to a part of the ad hoc committee

No one from Brij Bhushan's family should be included in WFI

Of the five demands made by the wrestlers to the government, one is to have a woman as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president. The second demand is that no relatives of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh be allowed to be part of WFI. The wrestlers have also urged for the withdrawal of the cases filed against them. Another demand is that Brij Bhushan Singh should be arrested immediately. The charges against Singh include the POCSO Act, which requires authorities to make instant arrests. However, no arrest has been made in the case as of yet.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also an MP from Uttar Pradesh, has been accused by wrestlers of harassment and sexual abuse. The wrestlers claim that Singh misused his position as WFI chief to take undue advantage of athletes including some minor girls. However, the politician has dismissed the allegations, asking wrestlers to provide evidence. For the time being, Singh has stepped aside from the day-to-day functioning of the wrestling body.

Image: PTI