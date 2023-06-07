Protesting Wrestlers Make 5 Demands In Meeting With Sports Minister

Indian wrestlers on Wednesday met with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur regarding their ongoing protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. According to sources, the wrestlers have laid down five demands in front of Anurag Thakur. One of their demands includes the immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is also a Member of Parliament and represents Uttar Pradesh's Kaiserganj constituency in the Lok Sabha. The government has reportedly sought 15 days to submit the investigation report.

Five demands laid down by protesting wrestlers

The three top wrestlers - Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia - listed out their five demands after coming out of the meeting with Anurag Thakur. The demands are - 1) appoint a woman as WFI chief, 2) No one related to Brij Bhushan Sharan Shingh should be included in WFI, 3) Cases filed against wrestlers to be withdrawn, 4) impartial WFI election, 5) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be arrested.

The wrestlers have expressed their demand for the appointment of a female chief in the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Additionally, they have requested that no relatives of Brij Bhushan Singh, who is facing accusations, be involved in the WFI. It is important to note that the son of the accused, a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), currently holds the position of vice president in the wrestling body.

The wrestlers have also urged for the withdrawal of the cases filed against them. Last month, the Delhi police filed an FIR after the wrestlers decided to organize a 'maha panchayat' for women in front of the newly inaugurated parliament building on the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi officiated its opening.

