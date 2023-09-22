'Just Seeing All These Releases Now': The Rock And John Cena React To WWE Releases In 2023

Quick links:
The Rock, John Cena and Dolph Ziggler in picture, (Image: WWE)
WWE has released some big names from the company this Thursday, September 21, 2023. This is one of the biggest mass releases since they did it during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. One of the most respected and biggest names on this year’s list is Dolph Ziggler. He has spent over 19 years in the industry, dedicating his prime to pro wrestling.
Prominent individuals like John Cena and The Rock responded to the news of Dolph Ziggler's release from WWE on Thursday. After finding out of Ziggler's exit, Cena headed to X to share his opinions. John Cena posted:
One thousand five hundred and fifty four matches. @HEELZiggler #Respect— John Cena (@JohnCena) September 21, 2023
Later on in the day, The Rock added his commentary and shared an infographic showcasing Diggler's many accomplishments in the industry. In his repost, The Rock expressed his appreciation for Ziggler's achievements and provided encouragement to the wrestlers that were released.
Just seeing all these releases now.— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 22, 2023
These days so f’n tough for the ones who gave their all to our crazy world of pro wrestling. Like @HEELZiggler.
What a decorated @WWE career and I’ll always be a supporter and fan. Can’t wait to see what he (and everyone) does next… #onward pic.twitter.com/uc5vXNxxNk
Ziggler's release was part of a greater wave of WWE talent departures. 20 wrestlers in all made their announcement of release or stated that they were leaving the company on the same day. The previous week saw the completion of Endeavor's acquisition of WWE, so this large-scale release was the first of its kind.
Ziggler is one of the most well-known names released, so his exit is very noteworthy. During his career, he became a two-time World Heavyweight Champion, NXT Champion, and Money in the Bank winner, which cemented his status as one of the most decorated wrestlers in the WWE.