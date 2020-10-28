Justin Turner Takes Part In Dodgers' World Series Celebration DESPITE Being COVID Positive

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was mysteriously taken out in the seventh inning of Tuesday's World Series Game 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. It was later revealed that the 35-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19 and was taken out to prevent an immediate outbreak. Turner was initially expected to miss the celebrations as the Dodgers won the World Series on the back of a 3-1 win over the Rays on Tuesday night.

Justin Turner COVID-19 positive, celebrates World Series with Dodgers teammates

Turner did not, in fact, miss out on the celebrations as he was seen with his teammates after the Dodgers clinched their first World Series since 1988. Turner not only took part in the team's on-field celebrations but was also spotted sitting in for the team photo, alarmingly without a mask.

Justin Turner receives a positive test for Covid-19 during deciding game of World Series, leaves game after 6th inning, then returns to field to celebrate with his #Dodgers teammates and sits among them and right next to World Series trophy. pic.twitter.com/fqZ1P1tpQ5 — Troy Hirsch (@troyhirschfox5) October 28, 2020

Dodgers COVID-19 scare after Turner joins on-field celebrations

The Justin Turner coronavirus positive news came after the MLB instructed the player to undergo a test during Tuesday's game. Turner's COVID test on Monday came back inconclusive which prompted the added precaution from the league. The news was confirmed by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred during FOX's postgame broadcast.

"It's a bittersweet night for us," Rob Manfred said. "Obviously we’re concerned when any of our players test positive. We learned during the game that Justin was positive. He was immediately isolated to prevent spread.”

Thanks to everyone reaching out! I feel great, no symptoms at all. Just experienced every emotion you can possibly imagine. Can’t believe I couldn’t be out there to celebrate with my guys! So proud of this team & unbelievably happy for the City of LA#WorldSeriesChamps — Justin Turner (@redturn2) October 28, 2020

Justin played through the sixth innings, where he went hitless in each of his three at-bats. He was removed just prior to the eighth inning. Turner participating in the team celebrations means the entire Dodgers roster will now have to undergo COVID testing as soon as they return to the hotel after their on-field duties.

According to ESPN, all Dodgers personnel, including players and staff, will be given a rapid PCR COVID-19 test when they return to the hotel following their World Series celebration. It remains unclear if the Dodgers will stay at their Arlington hotel for a couple of days or head back to LA as early as Wednesday.

Dodgers win World Series in six

The Los Angeles Dodgers were in pole position to end their hunt for a first championship since 1988 after entering Tuesday's Game 6 with a 3-2 lead. After faltering at the final hurdles in their two previous trips to the Fall Classic (2017 & 2018), the Dodgers made sure there were no roadblocks this time, showcasing some stellar offence and defence during the six-game series.

The Rays took a lead in the first inning, which they held until the sixth before the Mookie Betts-led Dodgers scored a quickfire double at the bottom of the sixth inning. The Dodgers added another to the score in the eighth, before closing the game in the ninth with a 3-1 lead. Betts finished the game with four at-bats, two hits and one RBI.

