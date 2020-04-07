Houston Astros Star Justin Verlander, Wife Kate Upton Donate MLB Money To COVID-19 Fund

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the US hard, especially the city of New York which is now the epicentre of the outbreak in America. A number of COVID-19 relief funds have been set up in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic which has led to a medical crisis in the country. With the COVID-19 death toll climbing above 10,000, Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and his partner Kate Upton have decided to do their bit and help out in the battle against coronavirus.

Also Read | Carlos Beltran Aka 'The Godfather' Reportedly Orchestrated Astros Sign-stealing Scandal

MLB in discussion with franchises to play all games in Arizona amid coronavirus pandemic

Please, please, please make this be true! MLB discussing plan for all teams to play in Arizona. AZ’s advantage over FL is 10 spring training ballparks plus Chase Field all within about 50 miles. FL’s spring training ballparks are spread over 220 miles. https://t.co/0h6nh17RF2 — Kari Lake (@KariLakeFox10) April 7, 2020

Also Read | How much Yankees' Gerrit Cole and other MLB stars will earn during coronavirus pandemic?

Astros' Justin Verlander and wife Kate Upton announce generous donation to COVID-19 relief funds

Justin Verlander & his wife Kate Upton announced they will donate their weekly paycheck from MLB to a different organization every week during the coronavirus pandemic.



(via @JustinVerlander / IG) pic.twitter.com/rLFb2zVU1B — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 4, 2020

Also Read | Houston Astros Accused Of Using Electronic Equipment To Steal Pitching Signs

Amidst the coronavirus chaos, Houston Astros star Justin Verlander and his wife Kate Upton announced that they would donate his weekly paycheck to different organisations in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Astros star Justin Verlander has been playing for the Houston-based franchise since 2017, the same year he married model Kate Upton. The two are known for their philanthropic activities and have been praised for their recent act of generosity towards the people in dire need of support.

Also Read | Federal judge tosses fan lawsuit vs. MLB, Astros, Red Sox

Justin Verlander pays tribute to Al Kaline aka Mr Tiger

Such a kind and generous man who meant so much to so many. I hope you knew how much I enjoyed our conversations about baseball, life, or just giving each other a hard time. I am honored to have been able to call you my friend for all these years. R.I.P. Mr Tiger, Al Kaline. — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) April 6, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus pandemic: MLB uniform producers to use baseball jersey fabric for producing medical masks