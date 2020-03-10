Kevin Pietersen Wishes Everyone 'Happy Holi'; Fans Have Just One Question

Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen was caught off-guard by fans after he extended Holi wishes to the Indian fans on Twitter - without a speck of colour on him. The former England star has been extensively touring India in the past month and keeps his fans up to date with his new discoveries of flora, fauna & people in India. Kevin Pietersen took to twitter to extend Holi wishes to his fans but in turn, forgot the main element of the festival of colours and fans took to give Kevin Pietersen a gentle reminder of what exactly was missing in KP's frame.

READ | Brian Lara Picks KL Rahul As His Favourite Batsman To Watch; 'He's Just Class'

Kevin Pietersen's Holi wishes

READ | 'May The Festivities Bring Colors To Your Life': Virat Kohli Extends Holi Wishes

Fans have just one question for KP

Where are the colors KP? — Abhi Silswal (@AbhiSilswal707) March 10, 2020

Where is color sir. No holi without color. — Vineet (@Bhartiy39560630) March 10, 2020

Where are the colours? — Rajgeet Joshi (@rajgeet98) March 10, 2020

Hey @KP24

Where are the colours? 😜 — Sudhir Kumar (@SudhirK07349045) March 10, 2020

Goat invades KP's leg-side run-fest

It so happened that Kevin Pietersen was enjoying his batting while playing cricket with a few village kids. But, as he was taking a stance, a goat happened to pass by which caused a mini interruption. Nonetheless, as soon as the goat was out of the frame, he took his stance as the kid bowled to him and he ended up playing what looked like a 'Helicopter Shot'. KP had posted this video on social media as well.

READ | Justin Langer In Search Of 'white-ball Finisher' Like MS Dhoni

Kevin Pietersen's cricketing career

Kevin Pietersen made his debut in 2004 and was no longer active in international cricket after 2014. In his 10-year cricketing career, KP had represented England in 104 Tests, 136 One Day Internationals and 37 T20Is. The South African born cricketer had not only captained England but was also a part of the England squad that had won the ICC World T20 in 2010.

READ | Jonty Rhodes Wants Ab De Villiers In South Africa Squad For T20 World Cup