Brian Lara Picks KL Rahul As His Favourite Batsman To Watch; 'He's Just Class'

With cricketers Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson being labeled by most of the players as their favorites, there have been numerous debates around the globe with regards to the best batsman of the current era. However, former West Indies great Brian Lara, who is part of the ongoing Road Safety Series, named India’s keeper-batsman KL Rahul as the best of the present time.

Speaking to a news daily, the Prince of Trinidad spoke about various things pertaining to cricket, one of which was naming his favourite batsman. And while he praised Smith, Kohli, and Rohit Sharma, he stated that he prefers KL Rahul. Furthermore, the veteran batsman heaped praises over the Karnataka lad and termed him as a 'class batsman'. Lara stated that he personally admires the technique and the spirit that Rahul has.

“I follow the West Indies as you know. They did pretty well in Sri Lanka in the T20 version of the game. Around the world, there are so many amazing batsmen to look at. There is Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma. My favorite is KL Rahul.” Lara said.

"He’s just class. I mean, when you are watching a player, you want to see him play, you want to see great technique, a good aggressive spirit as well. He is a great entertainer. This is as simple as that. He's no better batsman than Virat Kohli. Virat is the best batsmen in the world, but it's just the preference of who I like to see bat," he added.

READ: IPL 2020: Harbhajan Singh offends fans after criticising RCB spinner Washington Sundar

READ: Jonty Rhodes reveals the real reason why he was not made India's fielding coach; details

Brian Lara and his records

While Brian Lara announced his retirement in 2007, the player has scored 22,358 runs and 53 international centuries. Brian Lara also holds the individual record in Test Cricket when he made 400 runs against England in 2004. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in first-class cricket, as he scored 501 not out for Warwickshire against Durham at Edgbaston in 1994. He smashed South Africa's Robin Peterson of South Africa for 28 runs in a single over in 2003. The left-handed Lara played 131 Tests and 299 ODIs for West Indies. He managed to score 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game while he registered 10,405 runs in the 50-over format.

READ: 'Well done Sophie', fans hail Molineux after she gives her WC medal to a special fan

READ: Lara not concerned with duration of Test, wants result