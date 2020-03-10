'May The Festivities Bring Colors To Your Life': Virat Kohli Extends Holi Wishes

On the auspicious occasion of Holi, Indian skipper Virat Kohli extended his profound wishes and hoped that the festivities bring a lot of colors in the lives of people. Skipper Kohli will be back on the field on Thursday as he will lead India in the first One-Day International of the three-match series opener against South Africa in Dharamsala.

Holi is the most vibrant of all Hindu festivals. It marks the end of winter in India and welcomes the spring season. Taking to his Twitter, the skipper wishes everyone a joyful and safe Holi.

Wishing everyone a joyful and a safe Holi. May the festivities bring a lot of colors to your life. 😇 #HappyHoli — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) March 10, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan leads Holi wishes

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan also took to Twitter to post a picture with his family, while wishing his fans on the occasion of Holi.

Dhawan was recently included in the 15-member India squad for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against South Africa

About Holi

One of the major festivals of India, Holi is celebrated with enthusiasm and gaiety on the full moon day in the month of Phalgun which is the month of March as per the Gregorian calendar. Holi festival is celebrated with various names and people of different states follow different traditions. But, what makes Holi so unique and special is the spirit of it which remains the same throughout the country and even across the globe, wherever it is celebrated.

