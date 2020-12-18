Khabib Nurmagomedov Beats LeBron James To Win BBC “World Sport Star Of The Year” Award

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA after defending his UFC lightweight title in October 2020, has won the BBC Sports Personality's “World Sport Star of the Year” award. The Russian fended off competition from Irish boxer Katie Taylor, American basketball great LeBron James, American golfer Dustin Johnson, Swedish pole-vaulter Armand Duplantis, and French footballer Wendie Renard, becoming the firs-ever UFC fighter to win the prestigious award, since its inception in 1960.

In the process, The Eagle also became the fourth combat athlete to take the gong after Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield and Muhammad Ali. Khabib will officially receive the award during Sunday’s Sports Personality of the Year ceremony, where the MMA legend will be taking the trophy from last year’s winner Eliud Kipchoge.

🌟 13 consecutive UFC lightweight wins

🌟 29-0 fight record

🌟 932 days as reigning UFC lightweight champion@TeamKhabib has been voted World Sport Star at BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 #SPOTY — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 17, 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov announces his retirement at the peak

The Russian extended his undefeated professional MMA record to 29-0 by defeating former interim champion Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, months after the passing of his influential father and mentor Abdulmanap. After the bout, The Eagle broke down in tears before getting up and placing his gloves in the middle of the octagon. Khabib Nurmagomedov added that he made a promise to his mother that Gaethje would be his last opponent as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side.

“It was my last fight. There's no way I'm going to come here (again) without my father,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said at the post-fight interview.

To honour his incredible career, Dana White and Co, elevated to him to the top of the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings. Many, including Khabib’s arch-rival Conor McGregor, congratulated the Eagle for the spectacular career, while wishing him “good luck” for the future endeavours. Dana White even hailed Nurmagomedov as the GOAT, claiming that his legacy would be remembered for generations to come.

What’s next for Khabib Nurmagomedov?

While Khabib Nurmagomedov has shown very little interest of coming back, Dana White believes the current lightweight champion could indeed return for one last bout. The two are going to meet in January to discuss Khabib’s future, while also touching on Khabib’s new MMA promotion Eagle Fighting Championship (FKA Gorilla Fighting Championship), which air events on UFC Fight Pass.

Image Source: AP