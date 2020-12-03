Khabib Nurmagomedov Says He’ll Return To UFC If His Mother “gives Her Blessing”

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement in October 2020 after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Eagle revealed that he had no desire of fighting after the passing of his influential father Abdulmanap, promising his mother that the Gaethje fight would be his last. The news of Khabib’s retirement took the MMA world by storm, but some, including UFC president Dana White, believed that the UFC lightweight champion will return for one final bout.

Khabib retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov on his UFC return

Recently, Khabib Nurmagomedov took part in a press conference where he revealed that his return to the Octagon depends completely on his mother. According to Chisanga Malata, The Eagle said that if his mother “gives her blessing,” he’ll happily return to the sport. However, that is hard to happen as his mother didn’t even want him to compete at UFC 254.

Khabib Nurmagomedov officially announced the formation of Eagle Fighting Championship today.



The promotion's shows will be aired on #UFC Fight Pass.



Additionally, Khabib said he'll only end his retirement from MMA if his mother gives him her blessing. pic.twitter.com/kIunrkVD1b — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) December 2, 2020

Also Read l Khabib return: Dana White still believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will return: “We’ll meet in Abu Dhabi”

While announcing his retirement at the UFC Fight Island PPV, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that his mother didn’t want him to fight in the UFC without his father, who passed away in July due to complications arising from COVID-19. It took The Eagle three days to convince her so that he could come to Abu Dhabi and fight The Highlight. From the way he spoke, it was evident that he isn’t the one who could go against his mother’s words.

“When the UFC called me about Justin, I talked with my mother, three days, she don't want I go fight without father. But I promised her this is going to be my last fight. And if I give my word, I have to follow it,” he said at the post-fight octagon interview.

Also Read l Khabib return: Khabib Nurmagomedov buys MMA promotion GFC for $1M: Reports

Khabib retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t want to return

As far as Khabib Nurmagomedov is concerned, he’s also not interested in returning to the UFC. His father wanted him to retire at 30-0, but the lack of opponent in the division is stopping him from making a comeback. Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated almost every top fighter in the division, retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: McGregor and Khabib could come face to face at UFC 257

It looks like the Eagle has closed that chapter of his life and is currently preparing to be a promoter. In the conference, Nurmagomedov revealed that he has bought Russian mixed martial arts promotion Gorilla Fighting Championship (GFC) - renaming it to the Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC). The promotion currently operates from Nurmagomedov's native Dagestan but has plans of expending to the Middle-East and possibly to the USA.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Poirier says Khabib serious about retirement with “He’s not a bulls***ter” claim

Image Source: AP