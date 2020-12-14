Khabib Nurmagomedov DITCHES Conor McGregor, Picks Dustin Poirier As Next Lightweight Champ

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, recently named his successor for the lightweight crown. The Eagle cemented himself as the greatest lightweight of all-time at UFC 254 as he took his undefeated MMA record to 29-0 with the impressive submission win. Despite announcing his retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov still holds the lightweight strap, with Dana White claiming that The Eagle could return for one last bout.

However, The Russian has shown zero interest in coming back, stating that he has nothing to prove in the octagon. Not just that, in a recent press conference, Khabib Nurmagomedov also launched his new MMA promotion – Eagle Fighting Championship (EFC) – hinting that he’s ready to start a new chapter of his post-fight career. With the departure of Nurmagomedov, the lightweight division has opened up, with many top contenders eyeing for the coveted title.

Also Read l McGregor vs Poirier: Dustin on his mindset ahead of Conor bout: “I want to outsmart him”

One such contender is former interim champion Dustin Poirier, who Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks could win the 155lb title next. Though Poirier lost to the Eagle in the past, Nurmagomedov believes The Diamond is currently at the peak of his career and has a high chance of winning the title, compared to other, including Conor McGregor, who Dustin Poirier is set to face in January.

“I feel like he’s at his peak now. Yes, he lost to me, but he had a great run before our fight and claimed a good victory against a top-5 fighter afterwards. So I believe Dustin Poirier has a slight edge over the others,” Khabib Nurmagomedov added.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Khabib swore on his father's grave that he will remain retired: Oliveira

McGregor vs Poirier: What’s next for Dustin Poirier?

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a rematch at the main event of UFC 257. And though Nurmagomedov hopes Poirier to win, The Diamond will be an underdog going into the bout as he has lost his first bout to Conor McGregor at UFC 178. However, even if he defeats McGregor on January 23, 2021, he would still have to face top prospects like Justin Gaethje, Michael Chandler, Charles Oliveira or Tony Ferguson to get his hands on the title.

Also Read l Khabib next fight: Khabib names price for return, rules out McGregor rematch for good

Also Read l Dana White still believes Khabib Nurmagomedov will return: “We’ll meet in Abu Dhabi”

Image Source: AP