Dana White Still Believes Khabib Nurmagomedov Will Return: “We’ll Meet In Abu Dhabi”

UFC president Dana White still believes Khabib Nurmagomedov (29-0-0) will make his much-awaited return soon to fight one last bout. The Eagle retired from the sport after defeating Justin Gaethje (22-3-0) with a triangle choke in the main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island in October. Though the UFC lightweight champion claimed that he has no interest in fighting again, Dana White and others think that the undefeated Russian is not done yet.

The UFC supremo has let Khabib Nurmagomedov keep the lightweight belt wrapped around his waist as he takes some time off and decides what to do with his career. While talking about Nurmagomedov’s return at UFC Vegas 15's post-fight conference, White once again said that The Eagle will hopefully fly again. Earlier, the champ showed interest in meeting Dana White, to which the Boss added that he’s set to meet Khabib in Abu Dhabi very soon.

“I do (believe he fights again). I do. He hasn’t said that to me, but I do. We’re going to meet in Abu Dhabi. Sometime soon. I’ll let you know when you need to know,” White said.

Khabib UFC return: Nurmagomedov could aim for 30-0

Khabib Nurmagomedov has said in the past that reaching the 30-0 mark is something that he and his father Abdulmanap held dear to them. It was something the pair wanted to do together, but unfortunately, Abdulmanap passed away in July due to complications arising from COVID-19. Despite the major loss, Nurmagomedov retained his composure and went on to defeat Justin Gaethje.

After he announced his retirement, Dana White and many fans supported Khabib Nurmagomedov but also claimed that The Eagle could return to fulfil his father’s dream. Abdulmanap wanted Khabib to fight MMA legend Georges St-Pierre before retirement but the fight never materialised for one reason or another. However, now that Khabib is arguably one of the biggest stars in the promotion and considering that it would be his last bout, Dana White would be more than happy to book the fight.

Another fight that makes sense is Khabib vs Ferguson. The pair have seen their fights fall through on five different occasions over the last five years but fans still want to see the bout to go down. Even Tony Ferguson has shown interest in fighting the champion, claiming that “he’s going to be back, so, I’ll be f**king ready”.

Image Source: AP