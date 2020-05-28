Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Conor McGregor's Kryptonite: Former UFC Champion Georges St-Pierre

UFC veteran and former middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre believes that Conor McGregor is capable of donning the lightweight strap around his waist once again in his MMA career. However, GSP believes that until and unless Khabib Nurmagomedov leaves UFC, it would be a “difficult task” for Conor McGregor. The Canadian superstar claimed that Conor McGregor has a very high chance of grabbing the UFC lightweight gold again if Justin Gaethje manages to dethrone Khabib Nurmagomedov in their upcoming fight.

UFC: GSP says Khabib Nurmagomedov is “kryptonite” to Conor McGregor

Speaking to Sports Bible, GSP expressed his thoughts regarding Conor McGregor’s UFC journey. Georges-St-Pierre said that Khabib Nurmagomedov has a very good style that could vanquish Conor McGregor anytime. “He (Khabib) is like kryptonite,” said GSP. The former UFC welterweight champion believes that Khabib is pretty good at closing distances, which is Conor McGregor’s weakness.

GSP was further asked about his thoughts regarding a potential fight between him and Conor McGregor. Since both Conor and GSP are former two-division UFC champions, MMA fans have often debated a matchup between the two. However, when asked about the debate, GSP said, "If I were to fight Conor, I wouldn't trade with him on his range." GSP stated that he would never fight Conor McGregor in his comfort zone. While the Canadian claimed he is confident about defeating Conor McGregor, he also mentioned that MMA is an unpredictable sport and one can never know the result until it the fight concludes.

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov next fight

Following the holy month of Ramadan and his family’s medical condition, it appears that Khabib Nurmagomedov will be forced to postpone his UFC return to September. Khabib earlier claimed that he would be returning to UFC action by July. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s family has since contracted COVID-19, with 20 members of his family testing positive for coronavirus. Khabib’s father had also been suffering from heart complications due to COVID-19 and the 57-year-old was put into a medically induced coma in Moscow earlier this month.

